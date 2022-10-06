Baylor RB Richard Reese Signs NIL Deal with Reese’s

It’s been a bit of a slow news week here at ODB as we recuperate from the Oklahoma State loss in the midst of an off week where Baylor doesn’t play, but all that changed just a few minutes ago:

JUST IN: @reeses has signed NIL deals with college football players named Reese. Deal includes a Reese’s Reese gold chain and pendant, Reese’s “cup” links and a Reese’s mini fridge for their locker. pic.twitter.com/UTfN4Hgoxb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 6, 2022

Your eyes do not deceive you; Baylor freshman RB Richard Reese, who is leading the team in rushing this season and on pace for about 1,000 yards, if he keeps it up, has signed a NIL deal with Reese’s, maker of the greatest Halloween candy in existence. This deal apparently includes a gold chain and pendant, Reese’s “cup” links (which I assume are cuff links), and a MINI FRIDGE???

He is, of course, not the only Reese in the country to get this kind of deal and has been joined by at least 11 other Reese’s from other schools. If you had any doubt that NIL was an objectively good thing, you were wrong.*

*Although it has bad aspects, as well, obviously.

Congrats to Richard on his NIL deal and Reese’s on their incredible marketing opportunity!