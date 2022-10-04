WR/RB Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal

4-star wide receiver Josh Fleeks has entered the transfer portal, per ON3Sports.

Fleeks saw a significant downturn in usage in Grimes’ offense, tallying only 7 receptions in 2021 and 3 this season.

Fleeks committed in 2017 and amassed 795 yards from scrimmage and 5 total touchdowns, but never seemed to find significant playing time in either the receiver or running back rooms.

Josh played for Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill before committing to Baylor in 2017.

Wherever he lands, Josh Fleeks has the skill and athleticism to impact his new team immediately. We wish him the best of luck, and Sic ‘Em forever!