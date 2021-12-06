Share All sharing options for: The 2021 Big 12 Football Championship in Tweets

Pre-Game:

The talking heads and computers all picked the Cowboys. Even a few of our own here at ODB picked against the Bears (looking at you Fank…).

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK SP+ PROJECTIONS



Utah 30, Oregon 29

Okla St 25, Baylor 24*

UGA 30, Bama 23

Cincy 33, UH 20

Michigan 27, Iowa 16

Pitt 36, Wake 30



* SP+ doesn't know BU's QB is hurt



Pretty much no edges to be found unless you want to ride the Utah St roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/7VzvQr1rwx — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 1, 2021

No matter what the “experts” said, it didn’t take away from our tailgating.

And if everyone said we were going to lose, why not lose in style?

But wait, is that a *sign* I see?

I told @AMINER777 earlier this week I expected something from him today. He delivered! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/gA9xaENFTZ — Scotty *BAYLOR BEARS ARE BIG 12 CHAMPS* Swingler (@pastor_scotty) December 4, 2021

First Half:

Who is this kid wearing 12?

When Shapen has the ball and it’s time to cook pic.twitter.com/sey4dKTx7d — Brad Brown (@zoocat) December 4, 2021

His target was wide open in the end zone but this was one hell of a job to get the throw away by Blake Shapen pic.twitter.com/eLq55wjOdQ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 4, 2021

Baylor’s backup QB Blake Shapen is 8/8, 84 yards, and 2 TDs today. pic.twitter.com/Bxc3Z0weUB — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 4, 2021

Blake Shapen is 14/14 for 128 yards and three touchdowns



Only the first half. pic.twitter.com/PEuql5OrES — NFL Draft Prospects Podcast (@nflprospectspod) December 4, 2021

Football is just a hobby for Shapen, look at this swing.

Baylor’s starting QB, Blake Shapen, was the #1 high school baseball player in Louisiana and will be playing baseball this year for the Baylor Bears pic.twitter.com/D5IUIPXaQE — Ben Upton (@Ben_Upton5) December 4, 2021

But who in the world is this #3 in orange out here? I thought Oklahoma State had the first team All Big 12 QB?

There's a different version of this game where Sanders doesn't throw the picks and it's a tight game and I worry about the pressure building on a redshirt freshman QB in his second start against a ferocious front...



But today is not that day. — Pras Francis, MD PhD (@PrasFrancis) December 4, 2021

JT WOODS PICKS OFF SPENCER SANDERS! pic.twitter.com/YjxLv9xSVk — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2021

Baylor intercepts Spencer Sanders for the second time in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/PgL1exrTmN — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2021

When Spencer Sanders throws a pass against the Baylor defense pic.twitter.com/RZ79XMZErB — Matt Jennings (@MattAJennings) December 4, 2021

Halftime:

We are on fire, we are unbeatable, this is Gonzaga part two, let’s cruise to the ship and go home easy, leading 21-6.

Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6 (halftime).



Bears end-of-half field goal attempt is partially blocked. Cowboys will get the ball to start the second half.



Baylor in full control though. pic.twitter.com/XC5kLZkH6Q — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) December 4, 2021

Halftime: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6. Incredible first-half performance by Blake Shapen. Aranda, Grimes are coaching stars. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) December 4, 2021

What a half of football! Excited to hop on the #Bufanforum afterwards with @DerekSmithBU and @Dave__Shook — Elliot Coffey (@YungCoff) December 4, 2021

But sometimes, you get hit with a little bit of reality…

Y’all, let’s not forget Cotton Bowl 2015. Don’t get comfy — naughtye (@carlyeEliz) December 4, 2021

Nah, could never happen like that again, all smiles.

Second Half:

Things don’t feel the same, this isn’t as easy as the first half. Defense is everywhere.

Defense is lights out rn. We need points man. — Deonte Epps (@DEppsRightStepS) December 4, 2021

Let’s be honest, you’re not here to relive the third quarter. Let’s get to the 4th. Bears lead 21-13.

(holding 4 fingers up in the air) — Brad Brown (@zoocat) December 4, 2021

Offense sputtering, Oklahoma State refusing to go away, we know how Oklahoma felt in Bedlam last week. After yet another field goal, Oklahoma State is a touchdown from the lead, Bears lead 21-16.

After a 3 play, 28 second drive that only nets the Bears 2 yards, Isaac Power gives us a shred of hope that the Cowboys won’t pull off the comeback, nailing a 61 yard punt and forcing OSU to start from their own 10 with just over 3 minutes remaining and no timeouts.

Isaac Power with a 61 yard punt in the air. The tweet writes itself — Matt Powers (@RealMattPowers) December 4, 2021

Isaac Power is a WEAPON. https://t.co/u1AAfTC1We — Jack Ryan (@Ofc_Dibble) December 4, 2021

This is it, Baylor’s defense just needs to keep Mr. Picks, Spencer Sanders, from driving it 90 yards for a touchdown! The drive started, and we all felt like Amy...

I am never going to a game at Jerry World again. Ever. This is a cursed place. — AGP (@AmyGrahamPagitt) December 4, 2021

At this point, I just hope Ok St gets into the CFP so I can go to NOLA. — AGP (@AmyGrahamPagitt) December 4, 2021

Spencer Sanders and his band of names no one will remember marched effortlessly down the field. After a pass interference call in the endzone, the cowboys will have 1st down from the 2 yard line. Touchdown wins the ship.

At least one of us had belief.

They think they’re getting a TD pic.twitter.com/SmizyEcZwq — Brian (@Sir_Fahrenheit) December 4, 2021

Maybe Pitre believed too.

I just saw Jalen Pitre confidently nod his head and fist bump someone.



We can do this. — AGP (@AmyGrahamPagitt) December 4, 2021

The Bears hold for 3 straight plays, 2 runs and a pass. It’s 4th down. Does Baylor hold on and win, or does Oklahoma State claim their glory?

The McPlay:

We know what happens next. I’m not going to ruin it by trying to put any words next to what Jairon McVea did on the final OSU play of the game. Here, in all of its glory, from so many angles and reactions, The McPlay.

BAYLOR STOPS OKLAHOMA STATE ON 4TH DOWN pic.twitter.com/9JlKW4ZLrv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2021

With “Voice of the Bears”, John Morris, audio.

As called on Baylor radio: pic.twitter.com/ncSP3eb96p — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 4, 2021

Pylon Cam

Greatest pylon cam in history pic.twitter.com/ZrhrNTnqcW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

Aerial Shot

Maybe the greatest single play in Baylor football history. How did everyone react?

Absolute electricity from Dave Aranda pic.twitter.com/0h5txjXTlJ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 4, 2021

Ohh the greif, heartache, and disbelief… hate to see it! #sicem pic.twitter.com/D1rdFaL3q6 — Mason Hebert (@HasonMebert) December 5, 2021

If @BUFootball was wondering about fan reactions at home…. I present this… #SicEm pic.twitter.com/4jU0MBT7T1 — Sarah Rogers (@SarahRogersBU) December 5, 2021

BIG 12 CHAMP MOOD. pic.twitter.com/lyqMs4fCLH — Deonte Epps (@DEppsRightStepS) December 4, 2021

Post Game:

YOUR BAYLOR BEARS HAVE WON THE 2021 BIG 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP. Before we give out trophies, let’s look at some cold takes.

Is campus still standing?

the scene in waco right now is amazing.



the streets are packed. it’s impossible to encapsulate the joy on campus. pic.twitter.com/Tfnw8RmRtc — big 12 football champion drake c toll (@drakectoll) December 5, 2021

Trophy time

20 years ago I chose Baylor- wanted to do something special in my hometown. Little did I know it would take a linebacker from Earle, AR and a baseball player from Shreveport to make it happen- God’s plan!!! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/TbQT9O1s2A — Shawn Bell (@CoachShawnBell) December 5, 2021

Connor Galvin being the best of dudes.

Anyone else watch that OSU and Baylor game? This part tore my college sport loving mama heart into shreds . Searched the rosters to figure out this is Cole Birmingham and @connorgalvin76

I don’t know how you all know each other, but I could feel that heartbreak pic.twitter.com/1uLt5GM0Z0 — Brandi Romines (@brandiromines) December 4, 2021

Our RBs, our leaders.

5 years in the making… pic.twitter.com/mRMNXJ6SOk — HollyWood (@abramsmith_28) December 4, 2021

The two best defensive players in the conference.

Get ready for a new look in the stadium next season.

Three time Big XII Champions pic.twitter.com/u54f4MflDy — Baylor Stadium (@BaylorStadium) December 4, 2021

I will close by giving you a superb full game reaction video. Enjoy, and Sic ‘Em Bears.