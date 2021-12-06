 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big 12 Champion Baylor: Three Stats that Decided the Game

The best offense is a good defense. 

NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Championship-Baylor vs Oklahoma State Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not always going to get it right. Honestly, I expected to write a post-game thread on why I was wrong about all three of the statistics I mentioned in my pre-game thread. But from the first drive of the game, passing efficiency and turnovers were key. Here are three statistics that determined the game.

17/17

Big 12 Champion and MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER Blake Shapen completed his first 17 passes of the game. His first incompletion came with 25 seconds left in the first half. He ended the game a slightly more human 23 for 28 with 3 TDs.

Credit the Big 12 Champion WRs, TEs, and RBs for not dropping passes and the Big 12 Champion OL for giving Shapen a clean pocket for most of the game.

1.8

Big 12 Champion Baylor Defense held Oklahoma State to 1.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys were consistently behind the chains on offense, and while they converted 12 for 20 on third down, the run defense made it difficult.

Even more impressive, Baylor had two goal line stands. The final one clinched the game.

Oklahoma State basically gave up on running the ball in the first half. By making them one dimensional, QB Spencer Sanders had to put the team on his back...and the ball into the hands of the Baylor defense.

4

Not Big 12 Champion Spencer Sanders threw 4 interceptions throughout the game, and it could have been even more. Baylor scored 14 points off of these turnovers, and in such a close game, they made all the difference.

Bonus number: 42

God bless Big 12 Champion #42 Jairon McVea. He had 1 interception and 9 tackles, including one to win the game.

