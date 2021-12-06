Big 12 Champion Baylor: Three Stats that Decided the Game

I’m not always going to get it right. Honestly, I expected to write a post-game thread on why I was wrong about all three of the statistics I mentioned in my pre-game thread. But from the first drive of the game, passing efficiency and turnovers were key. Here are three statistics that determined the game.

17/17

Big 12 Champion and MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER Blake Shapen completed his first 17 passes of the game. His first incompletion came with 25 seconds left in the first half. He ended the game a slightly more human 23 for 28 with 3 TDs.

Credit the Big 12 Champion WRs, TEs, and RBs for not dropping passes and the Big 12 Champion OL for giving Shapen a clean pocket for most of the game.

Oh my! Blake Shapen is throwing a perfect game against one of the nation's best defenses, and Baylor is threatening to run away with this thing. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 4, 2021

BLAKE SHAPEN good Lawd son!!!!! He is on fire for @BUFootball

Redshirt Freshmen is now 14-14 for 128 yards and 3 TD’s!!!!!!!!!!! Only playing bc starter is hurt. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 4, 2021

1.8

Big 12 Champion Baylor Defense held Oklahoma State to 1.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys were consistently behind the chains on offense, and while they converted 12 for 20 on third down, the run defense made it difficult.

Even more impressive, Baylor had two goal line stands. The final one clinched the game.

Oklahoma State basically gave up on running the ball in the first half. By making them one dimensional, QB Spencer Sanders had to put the team on his back...and the ball into the hands of the Baylor defense.

Heard lots of praise for Baylor nose guard Apu Ika from the Oklahoma State side after the game. Made a big difference up front, helped hold OSU RBs to 33 rushing yds on 26 carries.



Gundy: "We had concerns with the big guy in the middle. He caused us some trouble." — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 4, 2021

#Baylor staff member on goal-line stand: “Put it on the f*cking 1! Put it on the f*cking 1! We don’t care!!”



On the last defensive play, BU played what’s called “Bear 1.” Seven in the box, everyone with a gap. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2021

4

Not Big 12 Champion Spencer Sanders threw 4 interceptions throughout the game, and it could have been even more. Baylor scored 14 points off of these turnovers, and in such a close game, they made all the difference.

Baylor has now intercepted Spencer Sanders 7 times in 6 quarters pic.twitter.com/HKmHJw9jgm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 4, 2021

Spencer Sanders is PARTICULARLY Spencer Sanders today. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 4, 2021

Bonus number: 42

God bless Big 12 Champion #42 Jairon McVea. He had 1 interception and 9 tackles, including one to win the game.