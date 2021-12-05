 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Baylor Left Outside Top 6

By mattisbear
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Championship-Baylor vs Oklahoma State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings.

Unsurprisingly, Baylor was not included in the top 4 teams after a 2-loss season.

Deservingly, Alabama, Michigan, future conference member Cincinnati, and Georgia will be playing for a national championship.

In a surprising twist to many Baylor fans however, the Bears were left outside of the top six teams. Notre Dame as well as a 2-loss non-conference champion Ohio State rounded out the teams revealed during the first part of Sunday’s ESPN production.

In the end, it is a minor slight in terms of results, but many feel it is a slight from the committee.

It doesn’t seem to bother Dave Aranda much, who is reported to already be out and focused solely on recruiting.

