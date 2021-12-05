College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Baylor Left Outside Top 6

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings.

Unsurprisingly, Baylor was not included in the top 4 teams after a 2-loss season.

Your 2021 College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/N95IpPqdAo — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Deservingly, Alabama, Michigan, future conference member Cincinnati, and Georgia will be playing for a national championship.

In a surprising twist to many Baylor fans however, the Bears were left outside of the top six teams. Notre Dame as well as a 2-loss non-conference champion Ohio State rounded out the teams revealed during the first part of Sunday’s ESPN production.

Baylor has THREE top 15 wins.



Notre Dame has ZERO.



Baylor is a conference champion.



Ohio State is NOT. And didn’t even make its conference championship game.



Give me a freaking break. — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) December 5, 2021

In the end, it is a minor slight in terms of results, but many feel it is a slight from the committee.

It doesn’t seem to bother Dave Aranda much, who is reported to already be out and focused solely on recruiting.