Baylor Drops to #9 in Latest CFB Playoff Ranking

As far as I can tell, Baylor was the only team this week to win and fall in the rankings from #8 to #9 after the Texas Tech game on Saturday morning. Baylor was one of two current Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10 this week (which is still being discussed on ESPN right now) with Oklahoma State being the other at #5 (just ahead of Notre Dame at #6). We, of course, play Oklahoma State on Saturday morning at AT&T Stadium in the Big 12 Championship game, and though they are well-positioned to jump into the Top 4 should they beat us and finish 12-1, I continue to believe our chances are relatively remote to make the Playoff even if we beat them.

As for 2-loss Ohio State—whose two losses are to the only two legitimately good teams they’ve played this season—only dropping to #7 despite getting wrecked by Michigan, it is what it is. I expected that Ole Miss would jump us and Ohio State would not fall far enough, so here we are. And if it bothers you that we fell even with our backup QB—I truly believe we could have beaten Tech by 20, and the same thing would have happened.

Behind us are current and future Big 12 opponents in Oklahoma (#14) and BYU (#12), respectively. In addition to Oklahoma State at #5, future conference mate Cincinnati is sitting at #4 in the penultimate rankings. Oh, and Alabama is #3 despite looking like garbage against Auburn this week.