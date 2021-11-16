Baylor Rises to #11 in CFB Playoff Rankings

This week’s CFB Playoff rankings have been released, and if you once again don’t listen to any of their attempted justifications or explanations, simply accept that Cincinnati is getting screwed and will continue to do so, and realize this is all a TV stunt, it’s not that bad. Three current Big 12 teams are ranked, including your #11 Baylor Bears, led by #11 Gerry Bohanon. Crazy how nature do that.

The rest of it is mostly meh—the B1G as a whole is overrated, Alabama should not get another chance to get smacked by Georgia after the SEC Championship but might, and Oklahoma State is too low—but I do want to post something else without any comment whatsoever.

It's just one week, but it is kind of funny to think about the fact that the "new" Big 12 is set to add No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 14 BYU and No. 24 Houston to No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 11 Baylor and only gives up No. 13 Oklahoma in exchange. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 17, 2021

chef’s kiss

Baylor takes on Kansas State, which should be ranked at this point and is not, on Saturday on the road. Don’t be fooled by their lack of a ranking; Kansas State is good, and this game won’t be easy.

