 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua discusses growing up in Cameroon, the NBA Global Academy, his faith in Jesus, and his legacy as a Baylor Bear

By Branden_MacKinnon
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Intro

Join us for another podcast edition of the Sit Down Series as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shares a behind the scenes look at his journey.

There may not be a more loved player than Tchamwa Tchatchoua to have ever put on the green and gold for the Baylor Bears. He is the emotional rock of the team, a national champion, an outspoken believer, an underdog story, and an inspiration to anyone who has seen him play.

The nickname “Everyday” Jon likely doesn’t do him full justice. You could argue that EJ makes the decision to live intentionally in “Every Second.” I could go on and on and still not find all the words to sing Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s praise; above all else his humble nature is what sticks out most.

I didn’t think it was possible, but I left this interview even more impressed with Tchamwa Tchatchoua as a man than I was before. I have a feeling you will too.

Links to the Podcast

Direct Download/Listen

Spotify
Apple
Google
Amazon
Stitcher

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...