Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Intro

Join us for another podcast edition of the Sit Down Series as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shares a behind the scenes look at his journey.

There may not be a more loved player than Tchamwa Tchatchoua to have ever put on the green and gold for the Baylor Bears. He is the emotional rock of the team, a national champion, an outspoken believer, an underdog story, and an inspiration to anyone who has seen him play.

The nickname “Everyday” Jon likely doesn’t do him full justice. You could argue that EJ makes the decision to live intentionally in “Every Second.” I could go on and on and still not find all the words to sing Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s praise; above all else his humble nature is what sticks out most.

I didn’t think it was possible, but I left this interview even more impressed with Tchamwa Tchatchoua as a man than I was before. I have a feeling you will too.

