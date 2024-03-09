The Comeback Falls Short, No. 11 Bears Lose 78-68 at Texas Tech

With loses by the BYU Cougars on Wednesday and the Kansas Jayhawks earlier today, the Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7) were locked into the three and four seeds of the Big 12 Tournament next weekend. Only pride and potentially NCAA Tournament seedings were at stake in this game.

So tonight’s 78-68 loss stings a little bit less for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter once again led the Bears in scoring tonight with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Jayden Nunn and RayJ Dennis contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively. No other Bear reached double-figures, though Langston Love returned to the lineup and scored 9 points on 4-7 shooting with 5 rebounds in 22 minutes. Having him back and healthy will be massively important to Baylor’s postseason hopes.

Baylor, as it has several times this season, allowed the other team to get out to a big early lead, spotting Tech a 16-2 advantage in just 5 minutes of play. From there, Baylor hung even for the remainder of the half and was down 27-40 at the break. Much like Saturday’s game against the Texas Longhorns, the game felt like it could teeter either direction: the Bears could come roaring back, or they might just lose the thread. Saturday they took control with physicality as Texas failed to find its shot.

Tonight, the Bears methodically drove to the rim, scoring tough layups and and-ones while Tech — with Pop Isaacs and Darrion Williams on the bench with 4 fouls, each — couldn’t find much offense. Dennis, Nunn, and Love, in particular, had success getting inside. Freshman big Yves Missi (7 points, 2 rebounds), known to drive right, even crossed up his defender at the free throw line heading left for the lay-in. The potential swing shot came, of course, from Walter in the corner, a three that gave Baylor a 54-53 lead, their first since the opening possession, with 7 minutes remaining. Another miracle may have been on the way.

But those hopes were swiftly dash by a trio of threes from Isaacs, Williams, and Derwin Walton. Suddenly Tech had a 9 point lead again, an 11-0 run shortly after, and Baylor couldn’t seize the momentum back. Isaacs and Williams both finished the game despite their foul troubles and scored 20 and 16 points, respectively. Isaacs finished the game a +22 plus/minus. He was electric. Had Baylor only managed to get one or both of them out of the game with a fifth foul, perhaps things could have gone differently.

Now, Baylor’s next game will come at 8:30pm Thursday evening in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Their opponent will be one of BYU, the Cincinnati Bearcats, or the West Virginia Mountaineers, though the last seems unlikely. Cincy, while up and down this year in conference, is fully capable of winning against both WVU and BYU to meet Baylor in the quarterfinals. Most likely, of course, is BYU, a team that has been a physical and schematic challenge for the Bears this season.

Of greatest interest will be how Baylor’s talented freshman respond to the big moments of tournament play. Both have flashed dominance, and while Walter is one of the few freshman in the country leading his team in scoring, it somehow feels he still has a whole other level he could reach that would make Baylor a threat in the conference tournament and beyond. If he can raise his game in the biggest moments, no one will want to mess with the Bears in March.