Bears Claw Out 93-85 to Send Texas Out of the Big 12

It was a game with a lot on the line. First season finale in the Foster Pavilion. Senior night for RayJ Dennis, Jalen Bridges, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. The final game regular season game against the Texas Longhorns (19-11, 8-9) before they exit for the SEC next season.

And a 14-point first half deficit that threatened to kill all of those vibes.

So what did the Baylor Bears do? They beat the absolute heck out of the Longhorns for fifteen minutes in the second half to win by a final of 93-85 on the back of a 21-2 run where Texas was 0-11.

When Texas started the game 6-6, it felt like it just might not be Baylor’s night. Max Abmas finished with a game-high 33 was 13-21 with 5 assists and just 1 turnover. Everything he had was working. Baylor’s defense switched between a porous man-to-man and a limping zone the entire first half, providing no physical resistance to Texas shooters.

But the signs were there. Texas was brilliant in the first, scoring 48 points, but only 14 of them came in the paint. For Baylor’s part, they had shot below 40% and still managed 40 points. It felt like a comeback was possible, but in college basketball, nothing is guaranteed.

Except, perhaps, Jalen Bridges shooting from three. He was a blistering 6-7 from deep and scored a career high 32 points with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. The senior wing was everything for Baylor tonight, and he kept things moving forward when the entire rest of the offense felt stalled out in the first half. Then in the second, he kept the ball moving, swung it around to the guards, and found some creases himself to drive to the basket and get fouled. And if you want to know how you absolutely break the soul of the other team, it’s by going on a 21-2 run where 10 of those points come from the free throw line. In total, the Bears attempted a massive 42 free throws tonight. They just wore Texas out with relentless attacks on the rim, and with a sick and then injured Dylan Disu, the Longhorns just didn’t have the bodies to keep up.

By the end of the night, Ja’Kobe Walter finished with 15 points on 5 shot attempts and was 9-12 from the line. Jayden Nunn, who didn’t have the best game and hasn’t had the best season from the line, was 6-6 there tonight.

What we witnessed tonight was a team that was determined to win the game, and the other team folded. Texas, who couldn’t miss in the first half, went nearly 10 straight minutes without a made field goal tonight. Disu was out for most of that stretch, and Texas simply couldn’t adjust.

Baylor (22-8, 11-6) is one step closer to locking in a top four seed in the Big 12 Tournament. The three teams behind them all play Tuesday night, and Baylor will go to Lubbock for the season finale against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. If the Bears can pull out that road win, they’ll be locked into the bracket opposite of Houston. Having won already against Iowa State, you’d love Baylor’s chances of winning its first Big 12 Tournament.

For now, the Bears get a little extra time off to rest and celebrate the great careers of their seniors.