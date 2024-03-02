No. 15 Bears Outrun No. 7 Kansas 82-74 in Waco

WACO, Texas — That’s how it started for Yves Missi and the Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6) in their 82-74 win over the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7). The freshman, who had 21 points in the first matchup in Lawrence, finished today with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and a stunning block on Johnny Furphy on the perimeter. Hunter Dickinson got his (20 points, 9-12 FG), but Missi got the highlights and showed why the young phenom is steadily climbing the NBA draft boards.

After a back and forth first half, Kansas opened the second on a quick 6-0 run. That lead Scott Drew to call a timeout to steady his team, and it seemed to work. Just after the first media timeout, Missi got a great box out on Dickinson that allowed Jayden Nunn (18 points, 7-8 FG, 5 rebounds) to go coast-to-coast and spark a 13-2 run that was the difference in the game. The very next possession was Missi’s block of Furphy, who was benched shortly thereafter, that lead to another fast break Nunn score.

“I think we found something, as far as playing fast and playing hard in transition,” senior guard RayJ Dennis said on the big run. “Let’s get stops, let’s run.”

Nunn thought those two fast break baskets helped break the game open for his team. “I feel like that gave us a lot of momentum that we needed.”

In the Lawrence game, Baylor turned the ball over 21 times and still nearly pulled out a road win thanks to an edge in rebounding, free throws, and threes. Both teams were also short key pieces, as Langston Love (ankle) and Kevin McCullar (knee) were both nursing injuries. With McCullar back, Kansas had passing, shooting, and defense they didn’t have last time. Baylor wasn’t as fortunate today as Love missed his 6th game of the season.

Today, Baylor held an advantage in pretty much all of those areas again, but turned the ball over just 11 times, and only 3 more times than Kansas. Keeping the turnovers down gave Baylor the chances they needed to overcome the outstanding efficiency of Dickinson and the Kansas offense. It helped, too, that Drew was willing to go away from the zone and play man-to-man. The front court duo of Dickinson and KJ Adams eviscerated Baylor’s zone anytime they saw it. The Bears tried it for just one possession in the second half, and it resulted in a soaring Adams dunk.

In man, Baylor switched everything and did their best to front Dickinson in the post. One-on-one, Missi and Josh Ojianwuna did a good enough job battling that Baylor didn’t have to scramble every time he posted up and chance KU knocking down threes. Kansas was just 4-13 from three. Baylor was 7-17.

Dennis looked very in control of this game. He finished with another double-double of 19 points and 10 assists. When Kansas made their late run, it was his floater game that sealed the win. He and Nunn were a combined 14-16 from the floor today.

Drew realized how important today’s game was in the standings. “Every game’s a big game,” he said. “We know the importance of where you finish for Big 12 Tournament seeding.” Baylor and Kansas came into today’s matchup tied for third in the conference, two games back of 2nd and one game up of the three-way tie at 5th. With the top four seeds getting a two round bye in the Big 12 Tournament this year, a win today was hugely valuable for both squads. That Baylor is now up 1 game over fourth, getting just one more win — particularly over Texas Tech next Saturday — would essentially seal Baylor’s place in the top 4.

The Bears close out the home season on Monday against the Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8), who are having a down year after a Final Four run last season. That doesn’t mean they can’t come into Waco and sweep the final series against Baylor, though. The Bears will have to bring the same energy they brought today, particularly against the backcourt of Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter.

As this season has progressed, though, Baylor has shown it’s grown as a team and is playing perhaps its best basketball when it matters most. March.