Preview: #3 Baylor Bears vs #14 Colgate Raiders

The Essentials

The #3 seed, 9th overall Baylor Bears will start this season’s NCAA Tournament squared off against #14 Colgate Raiders. Colgate is off their 5th straight Patriot League championship, although they’ve failed to advance in the Tourney each of the last four years.

The game will broadcast on truTV on Thursday at 11:40am CT. Baylor is a -14-point favorite on DraftKings as of this writing. KenPom predicts a 13-point Baylor victory, giving Baylor an 88% chance of winning the game.

Colgate on Offense

Offensively, the Raiders play slow and try to feed the 6’ 10” senior Keegan Records inside, who shoots north of 60% near the rim. He and 6’ 6” senior Ryan Moffatt, who is a 37% three-point shooter who loves the left corner and the three above the break on the same side, rely heavily on assists from sophomore guard Braeden Smith. Smith has assisted on 60% and 51% of Records’ and Moffatt’s baskets, respectively.

Those three are the central cogs for everything else Colgate does. If Baylor can keep the ball out of Records’ hands down low and stay connected to Moffatt, they’ll have opportunities to run away in the second half of the game.

Colgate on Defense

Defensively, Colgate does a good job of contesting shots away from the rim. Once inside, though, opponents have shot a slightly above average 63.4%. Patriot League teams have shot just 28.7% from three against Colgate, accounting for a lot of that blue on the perimeter. Even in Colgate’s losses, they’ve held opponents under 30%. That includes power conference teams Syracuse, Arizona, and Illinois.

Colgate plays conservatively, giving up few free throws and grabbing defensive rebounds. Records and backup big Jeff Woodward are both capable shot blockers, despite teams scoring fairly well at the rim. Both bigs are liable to get into foul trouble on occasion going after those big plays, though.

Notable Results

Yale (Nuetral) - L, 68-50

Arizona (Away) - L, 82-55

Illinois (Away) - L, 74-57

Colgate has one (1) win in the first-two quadrants, a 6-point win at Vermont.

The Matchup

Colgate is a fundamental program that has dominated its conference competition, but has had difficult scaling up against more talented teams. While they kept it close against Syracuse (-4), they lost their other two Power 5 games by 27 (Arizona) and 19 (Illinois). The Bears might or might not have Langston Love back, but starters RayJ Dennis and Jayden Nunn should have success getting to the basket and the painted area. Both Ja’Kobe Walter and Jalen Bridges will have a fair share of above the break threes. It will be the job of all four of those players to get to the rim, though, and get those big shot blockers into foul trouble early.

At center, Yves Missi is giving up 15 and 35 pounds to Records and Woodward, respectively. It will be interesting to see how the young, uber-athletic Missi matches up against the experienced, heavier pair. Expect to see Missi get a couple of early catches around the free throw line with a live dribble and a spaced out floor. If he has success off the dribble, it will be a long, exhausting night for Colgate’s lumbering front court.

The Pick

Both teams play at a slow pace, so expect a low-ish score in this one. Colgate is roughly the quality of West Virginia, and Baylor was able to glide to a 13-point road victory in that matchup. For the opener in Memphis, let’s take the Bears 77-62 after a close first half.

Sic’em Bears!