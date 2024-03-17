 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Earn a #3 Seed, #9 Overall in March Madness

By mattisbear
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi Valley State at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the Baylor Bears have earned a #3 seed in the West Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will face off against Colgate in Memphis on Friday, March 22nd.

Should Baylor win that matchup, the Bears will face the winner of Clemson and New Mexico.

Other notable teams in the West:

(1) North Carolina

(2) Arizona

(4) Alabama

(5) Saint Mary’s

(6) Clemson

