Bears Earn a #3 Seed, #9 Overall in March Madness

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the Baylor Bears have earned a #3 seed in the West Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Memphis bound #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Trw8TRzfrh— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 17, 2024
The Bears will face off against Colgate in Memphis on Friday, March 22nd.
Should Baylor win that matchup, the Bears will face the winner of Clemson and New Mexico.
Never gets old @MarchMadnessMBB #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/WM1lXRfRMg— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 17, 2024
Other notable teams in the West:
(1) North Carolina
(2) Arizona
(4) Alabama
(5) Saint Mary’s
(6) Clemson
