Baylor Advances Past Bearcats 68-56 to Big 12 Semis

After a slogging first half, the third seeded Baylor Bears scored 44 points in the second half to pull away 68-56 from the Cincinnati Bearcats, who likely saw their bubble hopes dashed despite a strong showing in both the tournament and regular season.

The Bears will look to continue to prove their worth as a contender Friday night at 8:30 against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. A win for Iowa State would lock them into a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, while a win for Baylor has the chance to move them past Iowa State for the same prize.

With Langston Love out again — this time having re-injured his foot, though details are unclear and he remains “day-to-day” — Caleb Lohner was the unlikely hero of the first half when Baylor had nothing else going for them offensively. His 16 minutes were the most he has played since conference play began in January. It was far and away his best showing with 5 points on some smart drives and 7 massive rebounds. He finished +9 in his time on the floor and scored all 5 of his points in the first half, second only to Jayden Nunn’s 7 points in that frame.

Josh Ojianwuna also had his monthly steal and slam, one of my favorite things about Baylor basketball this season:

Even when shots weren’t falling early as Cincinnati took an early 12-3 lead, it wasn’t because the Bears weren’t engaged. Jalen Bridges had two offensive rebounds in the opening 4 minutes, and guys were diving on the floor for the ball and staying connected on defense. It was clear the effort was there, the shots just needed to start going in.

Once things got rolling in the second half, Baylor’s balanced attack was too much for even the Bearcats’ stout defense to handle. Seven Baylor players scored 5+ points in the game, and all five starters scored between 9 and 13 points. RayJ Dennis, despite a handful of poor decisions, finished the game a +16 with 13 points and 6 assists in 38 minutes. He continues to be the most essential connector on a team full of weapons. The freshman duo of Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi combined for 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks. When Baylor went on its 9-0 run that broke open the second half and led to a 14-point advantage with 11:31 to go, it was the two freshman who hit the big shots and protected the rim.

It also became clear in the second half that Cincinnati was playing their third game in three days. Their shots were consistently short or wildly off, and they struggled to defend Baylor’s drivers without fouling. Baylor had a 22 to 9 advantage in free throw attempts and was +12 on the boards. The Bearcats had just 2 second-chance points.

The Bears are hot at the right time, and if Love can come back and be 85% of himself — without doing more damage to his body — no one will want to see this team on their side of the bracket.