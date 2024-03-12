Our Daily Bracketology: Baylor’s NCAA Tournament Outlook

Selection Sunday is just around the corner, and the Baylor Bears are gearing up for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week. That makes it the perfect time to do some speculating.

What Will Be the Seed?

During the game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jo Lundari said that should Baylor have won that game, he would have bumped them up to the two line. Otherwise, they would remain on the three line. Well, as of March 11th, Baylor is firmly a three seed, per Bracket Matrix. Across dozens of bracket rankings, Baylor averages out as a 2.77 seed, suggesting most analysts project them as a three seed with more of the divergence skewing towards a two seed than the other direction. That score is good for the 2nd ranked three seed, a mere 0.02 points behind Creighton. The next team up as the fourth two seed? That’d be Iowa State with a 2.32 average.

The other projected three seeds are Duke (3.11) and Kansas (3.24). Kentucky, the 1st four seed, is nearly a full point below Baylor (3.74). The distance between the two line and Baylor is nearly as big as between Baylor and the next ranked opponent, Duke. That suggests Baylor’s got a better chance to move up than down, though outstanding conference tournament performances could obviously have a bigger impact.

It seems very unlikely that Baylor could be knocked totally off the three line. While three of the four seeds — Illinois (3.99), Alabama (4.01), and Auburn (4.08) — rank above the Bears in KenPom, the Bears have a better strength of schedule than all of them, per KenPom, and a better non-conference strength of schedule than all but one of them (Alabama). Further, three of those four seeds play in the SEC, and only one of those teams will be able to show enough to muscle past several four and three seeds to knock Baylor all the way down.

The worst case scenario would be if Baylor lost its first game to Kansas in the quarterfinals while Kentucky and Duke and/or Illinois won their respective conference tournaments. That scenario would likely result in Baylor falling down to a four seed, but surely no lower. None of those teams are the strongest in their conference this season, though, and the SEC in particular seems ripe to eat itself up a bit and prompt the committee to go chalk.

On the rosier side, should Baylor beat Kansas and Iowa State en route to a title game appearance against likely Houston, the Bears have a good chance to move up to a two seed, assuming Creighton doesn’t down UConn in the Big East tournament. But even then, Marquette (2.21), isn’t healthy and would have to lose in that scenario, potentially causing a shift of both Iowa State and Marquette down to make room for Baylor and Creighton. Should the Bears manage to win their first conference tournament in program history, that alone may seal a two seed, whatever else happens elsewhere.

The Tournament Preview had Baylor as a three seed and 10th overall, exactly where Bracket Matrix projects them. A three seed seems the most likely outcome still. With that in mind, let’s consider who Baylor could possibly be facing in the early rounds.

Who’s On Deck?

For a starting point, let’s take a look at the bracket put together by 1-3-1 Sports, ranked as the 2nd most accurate projection system with 11 years of history. The top bracketologist by Bracket Matrix’s evaluation, Bracketometry, has Baylor as a two-seed, but is higher on Baylor than the aggregate and so not as useful for projecting the most likely matchups.

In 1-3-1’s projection, Baylor would be in a region with Purdue (1), Marquette (2), and Alabama (4). That would be a pretty fantastic draw for the Bears, all told. Marquette’s star guard Tyler Kolek sat the final two games of the regular season with an oblique injury. He could be back for the Big East Tournament, but he’ll be ramping back up and probably not 100% even come the Tourney. That makes Marquette a bit vulnerable. Baylor would probably welcome a shootout against Alabama, another team that’s high offense, defense optional. Purdue is obviously a monster, but they’ll carry tournament questions with them until they win big.

In the early rounds of 1-3-1’s projection in Omaha, Baylor would face Louisiana Tech (14) in the opening round. The Bulldogs are way down at 90 in KenPom and not too great a danger for the upset. After that, it would be the winner of Washington State (6) and Drake (11). Those two are 45 and 50, respectively, on KenPom. Last year, Baylor as a three seed faced the six seed Creighton in the second round. Creighton was 12 in KenPom by year’s end. To have no projected opponent above 45 in the first two rounds would be a huge boon to the Bears and would make them a near lock for the Sweet Sixteen.

(Sidebar: That totally sucked to have Creighton a massively under-seeded 6 seed last year.)

Other possibilities for Baylor’s fourteen seed opponent (KenPom ranking in parentheses): College of Charleston (153 - Never Forget!), Toledo (133 - RayJ Revenge Game!), Oakland (138 — No, the other Oakland!), or Morehead State (112 - All defense, no offense). The fourteen seed options vary wildly, depending on which mid-major wins their tournament. The thing to take away is that Baylor will play a not-very-good team in the first round (unless Indiana State’s early MVC Tournament loss to Drake means they get bumped down from the projected 11 line, if they even get an at-large bid at all).

Other six seed possibilities: Utah State (44), Wisconsin (21), or Dayton (28). Obviously Baylor would rather see Washington state than Wisconsin, but at least it seems likely that Baylor will get a kinder draw this season.

The outlook could, of course, shake out completely different. There’s still a lot of basketball between us and Sunday. The biggest things in front of the Bears will be to stay healthy, get some more practice in on defense, and maybe visit a hypnotist who can snap Ja’Kobe Walter into hitting 45% of his threes for the next few weeks.