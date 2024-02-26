No. 15 Baylor Crush the Frogs 62-54

The Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6) led just 25-23 at halftime despite TCU going 7+ minutes without a field goal thanks to yet another disallowed basket on a time violation by their opponent. It had been an ugly half for both teams and looked like it would be another game down to the wire, much like the triple overtime match where the Frogs earned the first road win in the Foster Pavilion.

Ja’Kobe Walter (16 points, 4 rebounds) and the Bears had other ideas. Walter had just three points at half but exploded for 7 early points drawing fouls for free throws and driving in for a powerful dunk that seemed to spark the team. Baylor would ride its improving zone defense for a 10-0 run that eventually expanded to an 18-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Baylor’s desire to win the game was perhaps best exemplified by Walter diving to the floor to beat Chuck O’Bannon to the ball, coming up with some attitude when he thought O’Bannon was holding him down intentionally. It happened right in front of the Bears bench, and you could see how Walter’s fire lit up his teammates.

Where the first half was marred by turnovers for both teams, the second half was much cleaner for the Bears. Baylor had only 6 turnovers in the second half after 9 in the first. Once they held onto the ball, Baylor, especially senior transfer RayJ Dennis (9 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists), got into the paint for flip shots, twisting layups, and some soaring lobs to Yves Missi (16 points, 5 rebounds).

The quiet hero of the game, though, was Jalen Bridges, who scored Baylor’s first 9 points and made his first four three-point attempts. That offense floated an otherwise abysmal half and established that TCU would have to guard the entire court all game. Meanwhile, TCU was 0-8 on threes in the first and finished 5-19 from deep on the night. That let Baylor get compact in the zone and prevent the Frogs from finding any open space or grab rebounds for second chance opportunities. TCU had just 8 second-chance points and was held to 33% shooting on the night.

Of note: Scott Drew tonight captured his 15th 20-win season as head coach of the Bears. Baylor has only reached that mark 3 times outside the Drew era, twice under Bill Henderson for those Final Four appearances of the 40s, and once under Gene Iba in 87-88 that ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Just another stat that demonstrates how fortunate Baylor is to have him leading the program.

The Bears are now in sole possession of fourth in the Big 12 with three games remaining. With a game remaining against 3rd place Kansas — this Saturday at noon on ABC — , there is still an opportunity to move up another slot for an improved seed in the conference and NCAA tournaments.