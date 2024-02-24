No. 2 Houston Edges No. 11 Baylor in Overtime 82-76

WACO, Texas — With Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark in attendance for the prime time CBS game, the Baylor Bears (19-8, 8-6) fought back from as much as 17 down and Yves Missi had the chance to take the lead on a free throw with 4 seconds remaining. Instead, the game went to overtime, and the deeper bench and fresher legs of the Houston Cougars (24-3, 3-3) bore out in the end. Now 1-3 in overtimes this season, the Bears lost 82-76.

When it was 41-25 at halftime, the game seemed all but over to everyone but the Bears and Kelvin Sampson.

“It’s not like we didn’t know they were going to come back,” Sampson said in the post game. “Felt like it was three different games.”

And so it was. Starting with a 10-0 run, Baylor won the second half 44-28, enough to tie the game but never enough to take the lead. Had Missi (2 points, 5 rebounds) made the free throw after his fantastic layup with 4 seconds remaining, it would have been Baylor’s first lead of the game.

“Yves was torn up about the free throw, and the guys did a great job consoling,” Drew said of the end of regulation. “Because he made the tough bucket. If he didn’t make the bucket, we didn’t have overtime.”

“Guys that care, man, you’re blessed as a coach to have that.”

Ray J Dennis (21 points, 5 assists, 8 turnovers) clearly cared coming out of halftime. He had a snarling energy as he made layups, fades, and threes that he hasn’t often displayed as the steady senior floor general. It was Dennis who gave Baylor its only lead of the game to open overtime with a pretty fadeaway shot in the lane. From there, Houston was able to finish off the game in overtime as a few calls went against Baylor to give the Cougars the free throws to rebuild their lead. Jalen Bridges was called for a tacky foul on LJ Cryer at the end of a scrum at half court, and later a Cryer travel in the lane was uncalled, resulting in J’Wan Roberts (17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) finding Ja’Vier Francis in the lane for a floater and a 75-72 lead.

In the end, Baylor was 3-10 in overtime. Four of the five starters played 42+ minutes and just didn’t have the legs. The Bears turned the ball over as much in overtime (4) as in the whole second half (4).

The biggest factor in the game was the force that Houston played with on both ends. Defending drives, attacking shooters, rebounding, driving, pulling up for a jump shot — the Cougars had a burst of energy, purpose, and physicality that knocked Baylor off balance. In football, they say the low man wins in the trenches. The same is true in basketball. The player closer to the ground has the leverage on drives, rebounds, and steals. Houston was the low man all game, and Baylor only had the hope of making more jumpers to even keep it close.

“Houston is unbelievably physical. And that’s not in a demeaning way. It’s a complement,” Drew said of Houston’s style and impact.

And despite Houston have a 21-7 edge in points off turnovers, Baylor was actually able to shoot its way back into the game. Baylor shot 55% from the floor and 6-11 from three. Bridges and Ja’Kobe Walter (23 points to lead all scorers) were a combined 4-7 from deep, each one feeling like a massive blow as the Bears fought their way back into the game.

To the freshman Walter, it felt like divine intervention. “The Lord said today, we’re all going to knock down threes.”

That Baylor was able to come back and make the game so competitive speaks so much to the program and character of the players. They could have wilted, and they didn’t.

Taken as a whole, today’s game was a microcosm of the contrasting yet successful styles of these two programs. Even in warmups, the two teams couldn’t be more different. Houston is methodical, working through precise, measured drills for the guards and the bigs with both team and individual goals blended together. The team only moves on when the unit makes a certain number of shots from a spot; the individual can only progress around the arch when the shot falls. In contrast, Baylor’s warmup provides individuals their space to dial in, work on their shots and spots in an almost meditative fashion. Players make their way to the floor at their own pace. Once all present, the camaraderie rises, cheering for lob dunks and conversing during the shooting drills. These two teams have such different ethos, yet both have generated inarguable success.

For Cryer, the atmosphere of the game was what he expected. “I had mixed emotions,” the senior guard said of his return to his old school. “Happy to be back, but I expected the boos.” While he didn’t have a great game from the floor (3-8 FG), his free throws won Houston the game in overtime.

Sampson had a lot of praise for his transfer guard, and a lot of praise for his guard’s old program. “He’s coming from a championship program and, I think, a future hall of fame coach in Scott Drew.”

Today didn’t turn out how the Bears wanted, but they demonstrated that they aren’t ready to fold or lay down. This team intends to fight as it prepares for the end of the season and the start of the postseason. “Obviously, it’s hard...but it’s good. There’s good in it. It’s a lesson,” Bridges said of losing another tight game. “You’re playing all these tight, close overtime games now, so, say we have one in the Tournament, we’re ready. We’ve been there before. We’re not going to break or bend.”

With a quick turnaround to face TCU in Fort Worth on Monday, the Bears will really have to prove their toughness to bounce back.