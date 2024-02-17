Baylor Strolls to 94-81 Victory in Morgantown

Ja’Kobe Walter led the way for the Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4) with 23 points in a 94-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-17, 3-9) in Morgantown. Jayden Nunn had another hot shooting night and was right there with him with 20 of his own.

The Bears grabbed the game early with excellent disruption in their man defense, something that’s been missing but was undoubtedly helped by West Virginia’s own internal issues. Twice Josh Ojianwuna was able to jump the passing lane and dribble down the floor for a pair of jams.

The difference level between the two teams was evident, and as the lead swelled to 18 in the final five minutes, there was time to appreciate that the Bears - despite missing potential Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Langston Love for a third straight game - seem to be peaking at the right time. They are now winners of 4 of their last 5 games, while Nunn has found his shot from deep in these two games with a combined 11 made threes.

Also similar to Tuesday’s win over Oklahoma, everyone was scoring the ball tonight. Six Bears were double-digit scorers. The ball really moved around well in this one with 19 assists on 30 makes and just 8 turnovers. It helps when the three is falling, too, shooting 12-32. Baylor has stayed near the top of the Big 12 standings despite the three not falling like it did in the non-conference. Tonight was a demonstration of what the offense is capable of when the open threes actually do fall.

Baylor finished with a stunning 1.4 points per possession offensively. That’s a dominant offensive performance.

Tonight’s game was significant for two things. First, it was another game where Baylor showed it can, in fact, dominate the game against a lesser opponent. Second, it was another opportunity for Walter to work himself out of his scoring and shooting slump. Sure, he wasn’t as efficient from the floor (6-17, 4-14 3PT) as you’d want, but it showed he will remain aggressive looking for his shot. He clearly trusts his process, his work, and has the trust of the coaches that if they just let him work his way through his struggles, he can immensely elevate the level of the team.

Baylor now sits 1 game back of first place in the Big 12 behind Houston and Iowa State, who are tied at 9-3. Those two play on Monday night in a game with huge stakes. If Houston can get revenge for their loss earlier this season, that would put Baylor in a position to make a real run at snagging the title with a game still remaining against Houston in Waco. Baylor’s remaining schedule is still the most challenging of those three schools, but remember, the WVU team Baylor smoked tonight managed to beat Kansas somehow. You just never know when UCF, Kansas State, or Oklahoma could jump up and surprise someone.