Baylor Bears a 3 Seed in Tournament Preview

Earlier today, the NCAA Selection Committee released the top 16 seeds — as the season stands right now — to build anticipation for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Our Baylor Bears were slotted as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and were ranked 10th overall, which would make them the 2nd No. 3 seed, if such things matter.

Below is the full listing. I’ve including the overall rank next to each seed to show the relative strength of each region. All of this, of course, is subject to change as the regular season closes in the next few weeks and conference tournaments kick off. Still, there is some decent predictive power here. Per the NCAA, 83% of teams previewed as top 16 seeds were also in the top 16 come the real bracket release. In each of the last two years, 15 of the early top 16 seeds remained by Selection Sunday.

Top 16 Seeds, Ranked

1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. North Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Kansas

9. Alabama

10. Baylor

11. Iowa State

12. Duke

13. Auburn

14. San Diego State

15. Illinois

16. Wisconsin

Midwest Region (Detroit)

1. Purdue (1)

2. Tennessee (6)

3. Baylor (10)

4. San Diego State (14)

East Region (Boston)

1. UConn (2)

2. North Carolina (5)

3. Iowa State (11)

4. Wisconsin (16)

South Region (Dallas)

1. Houston (3)

2. Marquette (7)

3. Alabama (9)

4. Illinois (15)

West Region (Los Angeles)

1. Arizona (4)

2. Kansas (8)

3. Duke (12)

4. Auburn (13)

Looking at the Region

Without going deep in the weeds on how deserving each team is of their seeding here, let’s consider how this selection would go for the Bears. As regions go, Baylor’s would be one of the wilder. That’s to say, it would be easy to see any of those four teams enter the Final Four, especially considering San Diego St. was in the national title game just a year ago. Purdue is as good as ever, of course, and has analytically stood at or near the top of any ranking all year. Tennessee has shown they’ve got some offense to mix in with the defense this season. I would like Baylor’s odds against Tennessee, who isn’t as physical as in years past, which would potentially let Baylor’s offense get rolling. To see the older — and somehow bigger! — Zach Edey battle inside against Yves Missi would be a delight. Just imagining Missi taking Edey off the dribble from the top of the key makes me giggle. If things shook out this way for the Bears, I’d like their chances of making a real run at the Tournament after two pre-mature exits these last two years following the National Title.

History as a Three Seed

Baylor has been a No. 3 seed five times in its history, all in the Scott Drew-era. The Bears have reached the second weekend three of those five times with a 9-5 record. The three deeper runs include the two Elite Eight runs of 2010 and 2012 and the Sweet Sixteen drubbing by South Carolina and Sindarius Thornwell. The Bears in 2015 were on the receiving end of the Georgia State upset and fell to Creighton just last year in a dispiriting fashion.

Still Lots to Sort Out

Baylor’s seed is by no means locked into that three line. They’ve got two games to come against top 16 teams, hosting both Kansas and Houston in Waco back-to-back weekends. Prior to today’s results, the Bears sit third in the Big 12, tied with Texas Tech, who they’ll face in a pivotal game to close the regular season. The Bears, winners of 4 of their last 5, are one of the hotter teams in the conference right now. If that momentum carries, they could force their way up the rankings to a No. 2 seed. And hey, if they somehow run the table and knock off Houston, who’s to say they wouldn’t be a No. 1 seed for the third time in four years? That’s still in play.

Baylor’s got to take care of business in Morgantown tonight, never easy, but the Committee clearly respects what the Bears have already accomplished this season with plenty left to prove.