Baylor Adding JUCO Big Yanis Ndjonga

The Baylor Bears and Scott Drew continue to fill out the roster with the addition Yanis Ndjonga, a forward who played his freshman season at the New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college in New Mexico.

He listed as 6’8” and 210 lbs, which would make him more of a power forward who can step out on occasion.

Checking in on some highlights, though, reveals he has some shake to his game and could be a greater threat on the perimeter given more development.

Ndjonga averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26 games in under 11 minutes per game. That’s a fragmentary sample size, but averaging more points than minutes does day something about a player’s game. He does not lack confidence, and at least within the context of NMMI he saw himself as a primary scoring option anytime he was on the floor.

Baylor could use a forward with some shake off the dribble and from the triple-threat position. If he can find a way to translate his aggressive mentality to the Division I level, the Bears may have a real player who can fill Jalen Bridges role as a backup this season and a potential rotation player or more in seasons to come.

Full Baylor Athletics release here: https://baylorbears.com/news/2023/7/10/mens-basketball-mbb-adds-junior-college-big-man-yanis-ndjonga-for-2023-24.aspx