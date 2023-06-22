Big 12 NBA Draft Primer

The 77th NBA Draft will take place tonight in Brooklyn. You can watch coverage of the draft at 7:00 PM CT on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/Hulu. If you’re a college fan who doesn’t give all that many toots about the NBA but you’re still thinking about watching tonight’s festivities, go for it. A program’s success (or lacktherof) at getting its guys drafted has a major impact on recruiting, especially if your program wants to pursue potential one-and-done guys (like Baylor has done a lot in recent seasons). Plus, former Bear, Jeremy Sochan should be interviewing some of the players selected tonight.

@JeremySochan's next hair color will be…



YOU can help decide in the NBA App, and watch him take the mic as the player correspondent during the #NBADraft presented by State Farm, Thursday at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN.



➡ https://t.co/B8N8yQmKPg pic.twitter.com/2GP2lSLfp4 — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2023

I am now considering the conference’s four newbies to be full-fledged members, meaning that even though the guys drafted out of Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF (and BYU if they have any) never played for a Big 12 team, they will be talked about here. Finally, there are 29 players discussed in this post (from 13 of the league’s 14 teams, sorry Oklahoma State). Most of them will not be drafted and some of them may not even get invited to the NBA’s Summer League next month. Still, all of them have either participated in pre-draft workouts for one or more NBA teams or are generally expected to be on the radar of NBA front offices going into tonight. Four of these guys (Baylor’s Keyonte George, Kansas’s Gradey Dick, Houston’s Jarace Walker, and UCF’s Taylor Hendricks) received invites to attend tonight’s Draft with their families in the Green Room.

Baylor

Overview: The Baylor Bears have had 18 players drafted all time (including one into the ABA). This includes 8 First Round picks and 5 Lottery Picks (including Vinnie Johnson who was drafted 7th Overall but before the institution of the Draft Lottery in 1985). Baylor has had 4 players selected over the last 2 drafts and will be hoping to see a Top 10 pick for a third consecutive draft.

Keyonte George | Guard, 19 YO, 6’4” 190 lbs. | Last Year: 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 33 games played (all starts; 28.6 MPG) on 38/34/79 splits | George was once thought to be a likely candidate to go inside of the Top 10 overall. Lately, there have been indications that he may be sliding down NBA GMs’ boards. This can likely be attributed to the nagging injury that limited George down the stretch of the regular season and also his relatively unimpressive scoring efficiencies from his time in Waco. Still, George is young, extremely athletic, and dynamic on the offensive end of the floor. I also think that he acquitted himself nicely last season on the defensive end and in terms of key intangibles like toughness and effort. Expect him to go in the First Round (likely between picks 12-19 Overall).

Baylor's Keyonte George had an impressive showing at his NBA draft combine Pro Day in Chicago. Looks to be in great shape, shot the ball well and had some emphatic finishes. pic.twitter.com/ie2AITLbL9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2023

Adam Flagler | Guard, 23 YO, 6’2” 190 lbs. | Last 2 Years: 14.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 63 games played (all starts; 32.3 MPG) on 43/39/77 splits | While some mock drafts have Flagler going undrafted, others put him as a late-Second Round candidate. His age and size are his biggest shortcomings. He does still bring great scoring, passing, defense, and intelligence. He is a crafty guard who can absolutely light it up from outside. He’ll either be drafted or get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, and Charlotte Hornets. Expect him to go in the Second Round (likely between picks 52-58 Overall).

The Lakers are starting draft workouts to prepare for the No. 17 and No. 47 picks they have next month.

Friday’s workout includes:

Kihei Clark - Virginia

Chris Livingston - Kentucky

Leonard Miller - Ignite

Adam Flagler - Baylor

Maxwell Lewis - Pepperdine

DaRon Holmes II - Dayton — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 25, 2023

Flo Thamba | Center, 24 YO, 6’10” 240 lbs. | Last 2 Years: 5.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 0.7 BPG in 68 games played (all starts; 20.9 MPG) on 56/NA/62 splits | Thamba is Baylor’s all-time winningest men’s basketball player. That isn’t going to get him drafted. He is a severely limited offensive player and his age isn’t doing him any favors either. I doubt that he gets a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Charlotte Hornets.

Workout 14: Rasir Bolton, Desmond Cambridge Jr., Matthew Mayer, Omari Moore, Kevin Samuel, and Flo Thamba pic.twitter.com/aS2kH65RPf — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) June 12, 2023

BYU

Overview: The Cougars haven’t had a player drafted since 2011 (Jimmer Fredette lol) and there are no active NBA players who played for BYU.

Gideon George | Forward, 24 YO, 6’6” 190 lbs. | Last Year: 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 34 games played (all starts; 26.4 MPG) on 43/32/67 splits | George is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and underwhelming career statistical production. He reportedly worked out for the Denver Nuggets.

Cincinnati

Overview: In the last 12 drafts, the Bearcats have had only 2 players selected (both First Rounders). The program has had an impressive 22 draft picks since the NBA/ABA merger.

Landers Nolley II | Forward, 23 YO, 6’7” 220 lbs. | Last Year: 16.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.0 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 32.1 MPG) on 45/42/75 splits | Nolley is, at best, a late-Second Round candidate who may go undrafted because of his age. He is a high-volume 3P-shooting wing. His defensive ability is somewhat of a question mark. I expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets.

David DeJulius | Guard, 23 YO, 6’0” 200 lbs. | Last 2 Years: 14.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG in 69 games played (all starts; 30.7 MPG) on 41/32/84 splits | DeJulius is unlikely to be drafted because of size and age. He is a talented facilitator but lacks the explosiveness and scoring efficiency to make up for being undersized. He has reportedly worked out for the Detroit Pistons.

Houston

Overview: The Cougars have had just one player selected in the last 5 drafts. The program has sent 24 players into the NBA draft since the ABA/NBA merger, including Hall of Famers Elvin Hayes, Clyde Drexler, and Hakeem Olajuwon. Jamal Shead tested the waters before returning to school.

Jarace Walker | Forward, 19 YO, 6’6” 250 lbs. | Last Year: 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 1.3 BPG in 36 games played (35 starts; 27.6 MPG) on 47/35/66 splits | Walker is a virtual lock for the Lottery and many expect him to go well inside the Top 10 (likely between picks 5-8 Overall). He is a bulky power forward with a reputation as a great defender. He has good quickness and the potential to be an above-average scorer. Expect him to go in the Top 10 Overall picks.

Marcus Sasser | Guard, 22 YO, 6’1” 200 lbs. | Last 2 Years: 17.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 1.8 SPG in 48 games played (all starts; 31.1 MPG) on 44/40/83 splits | Sasser is likely a borderline First Round pick who will either be taken toward the end of the First or early in the Second. He is an excellent player on both ends, a guy who can knock down shots from anywhere and who will be highly disruptive on the defensive end. The only question with him (aside from his size) is his injury history. Expect him to go in the Second Round.

Iowa State

Overview: The Cyclones have had 6 players selected in the last 7 drafts, but none since Tyrese Haliburton went 12th Overall in 2020. The program has had an impressive 15 players drafted in the 21st century.

Jaren Holmes | Guard, 24 YO, 6’4” 210 lbs. | Last 3 Years (St. Bonaventure and Iowa State): 13.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 87 games played (all starts; 34.6 MPG) on 40/32/72 splits | Holmes is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and mediocre scoring efficiencies. I would expect him to get a Summer League invite. He reportedly worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gabe Kalscheur | Forward, 24 YO, 6’4” 190 lbs. | Last Year: 12.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 33 games (23 starts; 33.6 MPG) on 46/35/73 splits | Kalscheur is unlikely to be drafted due to his age. Still, he is a versatile wing who can score from deep and from the mid-range. He is an above-average defender who could make it on an NBA roster eventually. I expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for as many 9 NBA teams this offseason.

Great to connect with former DeLaSalle HS and #Gophers and #Cyclones standout Gabe Kalscheur. Today was his 9th pre-draft workout, + he played at Portsmouth. He’s worked out for: SAN, OKC, GSW, NYK, BKN, MIL, ATL, ORL, and MIN. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/x4gOXTJ726 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 19, 2023

Osun Osunniyi | Center, 24 YO, 6’10” 220 lbs. | Last 4 Years (St. Bonaventure and Iowa State): 10.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 2.2 BPG in 110 games played (101 starts; 27.5 MPG) on 60/25/64 splits | Osunniyi is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and relatively unimpressive scoring prowess. Still, he has the frame of an NBA frontcourt player. He is an excellent rim protector and rebounder. I would expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Washington Wizards.

Kansas

Overview: The Jayhawks are obviously great at putting guys into the NBA. They have 13 active NBA players including reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid. Since 2010, Kansas has had at least one player drafted in every draft except for the 2019 Draft. They have had an incredible 32 draft picks in the 21st century alone, including 7 guys taken in the Top 10 Overall.

Gradey Dick| Guard/Forward, 19 YO, 6’7” 200 lbs. | Last Year: 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 32.7 MPG) on 44/40/85 splits | Dick is widely considered a lock to be taken in the Lottery (probably between picks 8-13 Overall). The one-and-done wing boasts high-level athleticism and shot-making ability. The only question with him is if his slender frame will be able to withstand the physical play in the NBA. Expect him to go in the Lottery.

With picture perfect shooting mechanics, toughness, a strong feel for the game and a confident, assertive demeanor, Gradey Dick has a high floor and plenty of upside to tap into long-term. pic.twitter.com/vVAL0j3ac9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2023

Jalen Wilson | Forward, 22 YO, 6’6” 230 lbs. | Last Season: 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 0.9 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 35.4 MPG) on 43/34/80 splits | The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year is projected by most to go early in the Second Round (between picks 34 and 41 Overall). He is a versatile wing who can do just about everything. His ho-hum scoring efficiencies and age are the biggest reasons that he is unlikely to be selected in the First Round tonight. Expect him to go in the Second Round.

Kansas State

Overview: The Wildcats have had just one player taken in the last 14 drafts (Wes Iwundu). The program has seen 11 players drafted since the ABA/NBA merger.

Keyontae Johnson | Forward, 23 YO, 6’4” 220 lbs. | Last Year: 17.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.0 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 34.1 MPG) on 52/41/72 splits | His age and medical history are likely the only things that will keep Johnson out of the First Round. Several Mock Drafts have projected him to go in the middle of the Second Round (between picks 42-49 Overall). He is a versatile wing with above-average scoring ability and athleticism. Expect him to go in the Second Round.

The NBA’s Fitness to Play panel has cleared Kansas State G/F Keyontae Johnson, which will allow for him to be selected in the June NBA Draft, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2023

Markquis Nowell | Guard, 23 YO, 5’8” 160 lbs. | Last 4 Years (Little Rock and Kansas State): 15.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.3 SPG in 106 games played (91 starts; 33.5 MPG) on 39/35/87 splits | Nowell is severely undersized. Even Mighty Mouse Stoudamire was 5’10”. Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues are the extremely rare exceptions to the prototypical NBA guard. Still, Nowell is a terrific playmaker and pound-for-pound one of the best perimeter defenders in this draft class. He’s a potential late-Second Round pick, but is more likely to go undrafted and get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin | Center, 22 YO, 6’10” 210 lbs. | Last Year: 10.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 27.3 MPG) on 50/28/74 | Tomlin, a former JUCO transfer, is unlikely to be drafted. He only played one season at the Division I level and just doesn’t appear to have enough going for him to hear his name called tonight. He has reportedly worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Desi Sills | Guard, 24 YO, 6’2” 200 lbs. | Last 4 Years (Arkansas, Arkansas State, Kansas State): 9.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 127 games played (75 starts; 27.7 MPG) on 44/29/71 splits | Sills is unlikely to be drafted because of his age, size, and relatively poor scoring efficiencies. He has reportedly worked out for the Orlando Magic.

Oklahoma

Overview: The Sooners have not had a draft pick since Trae Young was taken No. 5 Overall in 2018. The program has had a fair amount of success historically, seeing 19 players drafted in the NBA all-time.

Grant Sherfield | Guard, 23 YO, 6’2” 220 lbs. | Last 3 Years (Nevada and Oklahoma): 17.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG in 86 games played (all starts; 34.6 MPG) on 42/37/86 splits | Sherfield is, at best, a late-Second Round candidate, but will most likely not be drafted. His draft prospects are hurt by his age, relative lack of athleticism, and underwhelming defensive prowess. Still, he is a proven high-volume scorer and quality facilitator. I would expect him to get a Summer League Invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers hosted two draft workouts today. Prospects included:



Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Mouhamed Gueye, Wash. St.

Seth Lundy, Penn St.

Nathan Mensah, SDSU

Mike Miles, TCU

Omari Moore, SJSU

Julian Phillips, Tenn.

Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Grant Sherfield, Okla.

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 20, 2023

Tanner Groves | Center/Forward, 24 YO, 6’10” 240 lbs. | Last 3 Years (Eastern Washington and Oklahoma): 12.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 90 games played (all starts; 25.7 MPG) on 54/34/75 splits | Groves is unlikely to be drafted because of his age. Otherwise, he checks a lot of boxes that NBA teams should like. He is big but with the ability to help space the floor and is a relatively high-volume scorer. I would expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Washington Wizards.

Oklahoma State

Overview: The Cowboys saw Cade Cunningham go No. 1 Overall in the 2021 Draft. Outside of that selection, the Cowboys haven’t had any other players drafted since 2017. The program has had 16 players drafted all-time. These numbers are unlikely to change as the Pokes are not expected to have any players drafted. They have no early entrants and none of their graduates are seemingly even close to being on draft radars.

TCU

Overview: The Horned Frogs have had just one player drafted in the 21st century (Desmond Bane). Emanuel Miller is returning to school after testing the draft waters.

Mike Miles, Jr. | Guard, 20 YO, 6’2” 200 lbs. | Last 3 Years: 15.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 83 games played (78 starts; 32.7 MPG) on 43/33/77 splits | Miles is a serious candidate to be selected late in the Second Round. Many mock drafts have him going undrafted, but I would expect him to be among the final few selections made tonight. He is an athletic guard who is a proven high-volume scorer. The biggest question about him (aside from his smallish size) might be the durability of his knee which caused him to miss some time last season.

Damion Baugh | Guard, 22 YO, 6’4” 190 lbs. | Last 2 Years: 11.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.1 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 60 games played (59 starts; 33.0 MPG) on 43/30/68 splits | Baugh is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and poor scoring efficiencies. Still, he is a gifted and active point guard. I would expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Texas

Overview: The Longhorns have 12 active players in the NBA. They have had 3 players selected in the past 2 drafts and they have had 19 players taken in the First Round and 10 players taken in the Top 10 Overall. Guard Tyrese Hunter and Forward Dillon Mitchell tested the NBA waters before announcing that they would return to school this season. As such, the Longhorns have no early entrants in this draft. They do still have a few graduates who could hear their names called tonight.

Marcus Carr | Guard, 24 YO, 6’2” 190 lbs. | Last 4 Years (Minnesota and Texas): 15.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.7 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 132 games played (130 starts; 34.2 MPG) on 40/35/76 splits | Carr is, at best, a late-Second Round candidate but will most likely not be drafted because of his age and size. He is an experienced and athletic guard who can stuff the stat sheet. He has reportedly worked out for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

great hoops in this afternoon’s draft workout.



▪️ Marcus Carr (Texas)

▪️ Michael Durr (UCF)

▪️ Landers Nolley (Cincinnati) pic.twitter.com/mdDxMZglyb — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 19, 2023

Sir’Jabari Rice | Guard, 24 YO, 6’4” 180 lbs. | Last 4 Years (New Mexico State and Texas): 12.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.3 APG in 118 games played (72 starts; 28.2 MPG) on 45/36/82 splits | Rice is unlikely to be drafted due to his age. He is a slightly larger guard who can rebound and defend. He’s a good shooter and crafty player who can have an impact coming off the bench. I would expect him to get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Timmy Allen | Forward, 23 YO, 6’6” 200 lbs. | Last 5 Years (Utah and Texas): 13.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 154 games played (151 starts; 31.1 MPG) on 48/25/73 splits | Allen is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and poor 3P shooting. He is a do-it-all wing who could make an NBA roster as a bench piece. He has reportedly worked out for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Washington Wizards.

Texas Tech

Overview: Over the past 18 drafts, Texas Tech has had 3 players selected including recent First Round Picks, Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith.

De’Vion Harmon | Guard, 22 YO, 6’2” 200 lbs. | Last 3 Years (Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas Tech): 12.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.3 SPG in 92 games played (89 starts; 31.4 MPG) on 45/33/71 splits | Harmon is unlikely to be drafted due to his age and size. He’s never been a spectacular playmaker or a high-volume scorer. He is very athletic and I would expect him to get a Summer League invite.

Kevin Obanor | Forward, 24 YO, 6’8” 230 lbs. | Last 5 Years (Oral Roberts and Texas Tech): 13.7 PPG and 7.0 RPG in 156 games played (136 starts; 27.2 MPG) on 50/38/82 splits | Obanor is unlikely to be drafted because of his age and unimpressive athleticism. I would expect him to eventually make an NBA roster and serve as a decent role player off the bench. He has reportedly worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers pre draft workout group on Tuesday:



Marcus Carr - Texas

Djordjije Jovanovic - Ontario Clippers

Justyn Mutts - Virginia Tech

Tyger Campbell - UCLA

Anton Watson - Gonzaga

Kevin Obanor - Texas Tech — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 30, 2023

UCF

Overview: The Knights haven’t had a player drafted since 2009 (Jermain Taylor) and only have seen two of their players selected in the draft all-time.

Taylor Hendricks | Forward, 19 YO, 6’9” 215 lbs. | Last Year: 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 1.7 BPG in 34 games played (all starts; 34.7 MPG) on 48/39/78 splits | Hendricks is widely projected to be a Lottery Pick (likely to be taken between 7th and 12th Overall). He is a young power forward who can help space the floor and has incredible athleticism, enabling him to be an excellent shot blocker. Expect him to go in the Lottery.

Excited to see where UCF freshman Taylor Hendricks ends up on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft



Can space the floor but offers some fantastic instincts on the defensive side of the ball with some violent shot blocking ability. Been a popular name in Draft circles. Plenty of fans… pic.twitter.com/PSFq5Om6vY — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) June 19, 2023

West Virginia

Overview: The Mountaineers have had just one player selected in the past 4 drafts and haven’t had a player selected in the First Round since 2008 (Joe Alexander).

Erik Stevenson | Guard, 24 YO, 6’3” 200 lbs. | Last 4 Years (Wichita State, Washington, South Carolina, West Virginia): 12.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 122 games played (109 starts; 26.1 MPG) on 39/33/83 splits | Stevenson is not likely to be drafted because he lacks the size, athleticism, and scoring efficiency needed to make up for how old he is. There is a chance that he could get a Summer League invite. He has reportedly worked out for the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's who is in the building tomorrow for pre-draft workouts ⤵️



Marcus Carr (Texas)

Kendric Davis (Memphis)

Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton)

Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati)

Drew Peterson (USC)

Erik Stevenson (West Virginia) pic.twitter.com/AFf2HLymOt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 10, 2023

Kedrian Johnson | Guard, 23 YO, 6’3” 180 lbs. | Last Year: 11.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 1.8 SPG in 33 games played (all starts; 29.0 MPG) on 41/31/83 splits | Johnson is not likely to be drafted because, like Stevenson he is too old for as mediocre as his resume is. He has reportedly worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers.