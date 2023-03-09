Sit Down With Baylor MBB Legend MaCio Teague

Intro

National Champion, Professional Basketball Player, and perhaps one of Baylor’s all time swaggiest players, MaCio Teague took time out of his busy schedule to visit with me on the OurDailyPodcast feed. We reminisced about his recruitment to Baylor, the 2021 Championship run, his experience playing professionally in Germany and chopped it up about life in general.

Spoiler alert: MaCio had some top tier coach’s impressions you don’t want to miss. Take some time to get to know MrDoWork himself, and share some laughs with a true Baylor legend. Enjoy!

