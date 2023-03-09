 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Legend MaCio Teague

CALL GOD! MaCio Teague shares some of his favorite moments as a Baylor Bear, discusses the lifelong family culture of Baylor Basketball, gives us a Scott Drew impression, and much more!

Intro

National Champion, Professional Basketball Player, and perhaps one of Baylor’s all time swaggiest players, MaCio Teague took time out of his busy schedule to visit with me on the OurDailyPodcast feed. We reminisced about his recruitment to Baylor, the 2021 Championship run, his experience playing professionally in Germany and chopped it up about life in general.

Spoiler alert: MaCio had some top tier coach’s impressions you don’t want to miss. Take some time to get to know MrDoWork himself, and share some laughs with a true Baylor legend. Enjoy!

