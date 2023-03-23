Pair of Baylor Basketball Recruits Gain Recognition

As we continue to shift our gaze to the future, it’s time to appreciate some recent recognition garnered by two of the Baylor Bears’ incoming recruits.

2023 MBB Commit Ja’Kobe Walter Named Missouri POY

Ja'Kobe Walter is the 2022-23 MaxPreps Missouri High School Basketball Player of the Year



✍️: https://t.co/mbp5EtHOHQ pic.twitter.com/JUlVmqTWWW — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) March 22, 2023

Per the MaxPreps release:

On the season, Walter averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. After leading Mckinney to its first state title game appearance in 94 years as a junior, he spent his senior season at Link Academy where he led the program to its second consecutive GEICO Nationals appearance. Headed to Baylor next season, Walter is regarded as the No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Alabama, Kansas, Texas and UCLA were among other programs to extend offers.

Walter stands at 6’5” and has the reputation of being a stout defender and an established shotmaker. He has the potential to be on his way to the NBA in the 2024 draft, or he may stick around another year to join the next stacked freshman class Scott Drew and the Bears are bringing to Waco in 2024. That brings us to the next guy who got recognized this season.

2024 4-star Baylor Commit Robert Wright III Named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year

2024 4 ⭐️ Baylor commit Robert Wright III (@robertwr1ght) was named the Pennsylvania @Gatorade Player of the Year



This season at Neumann-Gorretti, Wright averaged 22.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 2.4 SPG



Crafty, shifty guard that makes plays for himself and others



Elite in pick… pic.twitter.com/eMpTitvK9g — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) March 15, 2023

Wright is part of an absolutely loaded class with two 5-star commits in SF Jason Asemota and C Yves Missi, though there are rumors that Missi is considering reclassifying to the 2023 class to get to Waco a year early. Still, don’t let the 4-star rating fool you. Wright is an absolute baller. Not just anyone can be named player of their state in their junior year, much less a guy who’s just 6’, 160. Drew has a long history of success with quick, undersized guards who love the pick and roll. Wright is that dude. You can see his season stats in the tweet above.

Both Walter and Wright are guys just on the fringe of one-and-one and multi-year player. If they pop like Jeremy Sochan, they could go pro earlier than expected. If the mocks and evaluations don’t grade them high enough, Baylor could be in for a truly dynamic, dominant backcourt in the coming years.

As if that’s anything new.