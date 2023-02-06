AP Poll Update: Bears Check In at No. 14

Despite the Baylor Bears having won 7 of their last 8, this week’s AP Top 25 saw the Bears drop 3 spots to No. 14, apparently being punished for losing to the *checks notes* No. 5 team in the country on the road, short-handed, by 5 points.

Around the Big 12, 60% of the conference is currently in the Top 17. The aforementioned Texas Longhorns climbed 5 spots to the No. 5 position after winning both their games last week. Kansas dropped 1 spot to No. 9 after splitting their games. Kansas State dropped 5 spots to No. 12 after losing both contests last week. Iowa State and TCU sit at No. 11 and No. 17 respectively. West Virginia continues to receive votes. Future Big 12 member, Houston, is in the No. 2 spot.

No other conference has more than 2 teams in the Top 17.

All 6 teams that Baylor has lost to (Virginia, Marquette, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas) are in the Top 17 right now. Baylor also has wins against 3 Top 17 teams (UCLA, Kansas, and Gonzaga).

There will be 3 meetings between ranked Big 12 teams this week, starting with tonight’s matchup between the Longhorns and the Jayhawks.