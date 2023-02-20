AP Poll Update: Bears Hold Firm at No. 9

The Baylor Bears split their games last week after Saturday’s disappointing loss in Lawrence. Chaos around the rest of the conference and nation combined with the fact that BU’s loss came on the road at the hands of an excellent team, mean that the Bears get to stay right where they were last week at No. 9 in the nation.

NEW AP POLL!



1. Houston

2. Alabama

3. Kansas

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Virginia

7. Arizona

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Marquette — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 20, 2023

Around the Big 12, 60% of the conference is currently ranked. The Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks join the Bears in the Top 10, sitting at 8 and 3 respectively. Kansas State split their contests last week and dropped a couple of spots to No. 14. Iowa State and TCU both went 1-1 last week, dropping them to No. 23 and No. 24 respectively. Oklahoma State received exactly one vote after dropping both their contests last week. Future Big 12 member, Houston, is the new No. 1 team in the nation.

While the Big 12 has 4 Top 15 teams, no other conference has more than 2 teams in the Top 15.

All 6 teams that Baylor has lost to (Virginia, Marquette, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Texas, and Kansas) are in the ranked right now. Baylor also has wins against 4 ranked teams (UCLA, Kansas, Gonzaga, and TCU).

There will be 4 meetings between ranked Big 12 teams this week, starting with tonight’s matchup between the resurgent (and finally healthy) Horned Frogs and the frontrunning Jayhawks and culminating in Baylor’s rematch with the Longhorns on Saturday.