AP Poll Update: Bears Climb to No. 9

The Baylor Bears have won 9 of their last 10 and are back in the top 10 after their furious comeback win in Fort Worth over the weekend. This is the highest the team has been ranked since week 4 of the season.

NEW AP POLL!



1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Kansas

6. Texas

7. Virginia

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Tennessee — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 13, 2023

Around the Big 12, 60% of the conference is currently ranked. The Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks join the Bears in the Top 10, sitting at 6 and 5 respectively. Kansas State split their contests last week and stay at No. 12. Iowa State and TCU both went 0-2 last week, dropping them to No. 19 and No. 22 respectively. Oklahoma State is receiving votes after winning 7 of their last 8. Future Big 12 member, Houston, is in the No. 2 spot.

While the Big 12 has 4 Top 12 teams, no other conference has more than 2 teams in the Top 12.

All 6 teams that Baylor has lost to (Virginia, Marquette, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas) are in the ranked right now. Baylor also has wins against 4 ranked teams (UCLA, Kansas, Gonzaga, and TCU).

There will be 3 meetings between ranked Big 12 teams this week, starting with Wednesday’s matchup between the struggling Cyclones and Horned Frogs and culminating in Baylor’s road trip to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.