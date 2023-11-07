Baylor Mens Basketball ODB Staff Predictions

The season is upon us at last. The Baylor Bears have a deep, balanced, versatile team that will prove out yet again that Scott Drew is one of the best coaches in college basketball.
Could there be growing pains? Yes. Could Baylor finish as one of the top four teams in the country? Absolutely.
Freshman talent? Check. Experience? Check. An unpredictable lineup because there are just so many dudes? Triple check.
To help us focus in on expectations, fun, and hype, we’ve got predictions from the Our Daily Bears staff on all the big items.
Best Offensive Player
Michael: RayJ Dennis
Jed: RayJ Dennis
Will: Jalen Bridges
Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter
Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter
Walter doesn’t have the dribble package of last years conference freshman of the year, Keyonte George, but boy can he fill it up. RayJ Dennis was the most efficient offensive player in the transfer portal this summer and will be the center of the offensive machine.
Best Defensive Player
Michael: Jayden Nunn
Jed: Jalen Bridges
Will: Yves Missi
Fielding: Yves Missi
Joe G: Yves Missi
Lots of Missi hype as the rumors out of practice are that he’s already showing to be an elite rim presence. Bridges has the potential to be a whirling dervish with his length and athleticism. Nunn could become a point-of-attack wrecking crew all on his own.
MVP
Michael: Ja’Kobe Walter
Jed: Jalen Bridges
Will: RayJ Dennis
Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter
Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter
With a roster this deep, how do you choose? The freshman Walter who boasts two-way star potential, the savvy vet on the wing in Bridges? Or the old man with the ball in Dennis? This really could be a pick your poison season for the Bears.
Big 12 Player of the Year
Michael: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Jed: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Will: RayJ Dennis, Baylor
Fielding: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Joe G: Max Abmas, Texas
No one liked predicting this category except Will, the only one of us with true courage in his heart.
Big 12 Freshman of the Year
Michael: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
Jed: Yves Missi, Baylor
Will: Yves Missi, Baylor
Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
More Missi love, but Walter is the safer pick as the Big 12 preseason FOY. Could we come to regret that none of us chose Miro Little?
Conference Champion
Michael: Kansas
Jed: Kansas
Will: Baylor
Fielding: Kansas
Joe G: Kansas
We should all aspire to be more like Will.
Final Four
Michael: Tennessee, Purdue, Gonzaga, Houston
Jed: Kansas, Baylor, Alabama, Marquette
Will: Baylor, Michigan State, Auburn, Duke
Fielding: Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Creighton
Joe G: Kansas, Michigan State, Marquette, Alabama
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
NCAA Champion
Michael: Purdue
Jed: Baylor
Will: Baylor
Fielding: Kentucky
Joe G: Michigan State
Not looking too hot for Joe right now.
Best Hot Take
Michael: Miro Little makes an All-Big 12 team
Jed: Langston Love for Most Improved Player in the Big 12 this season
Will: RayJ Dennis goes down as one of the best true PGs in Baylor history.
Fielding: Baylor finishes second in the Big 12 thanks to an outstanding freshman year from Ja’Kobe Walter, and Houston finishes in the middle of the pack.
Joe G: Kansas wins another Big 12 reg season title, but Scott Drew brings home his first Big 12 tourney title.
But hey, if Joe were to pick one tournament champion, we’d want it to be this one.
If you’ve not been following this team as cataloged by the team X account, you really gotta jump over there. It’s a team with JOY that, despite only just coming together, looks like it couldn’t be closer. We’ve got a fun, easy team to cheer on this season — and a new home to cheer in that’s just around the corner.
Sic’em, Bears!
