Baylor Mens Basketball ODB Staff Predictions

The season is upon us at last. The Baylor Bears have a deep, balanced, versatile team that will prove out yet again that Scott Drew is one of the best coaches in college basketball.

Could there be growing pains? Yes. Could Baylor finish as one of the top four teams in the country? Absolutely.

Freshman talent? Check. Experience? Check. An unpredictable lineup because there are just so many dudes? Triple check.

To help us focus in on expectations, fun, and hype, we’ve got predictions from the Our Daily Bears staff on all the big items.

Best Offensive Player

Michael: RayJ Dennis

Jed: RayJ Dennis

Will: Jalen Bridges

Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter

Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter

Walter doesn’t have the dribble package of last years conference freshman of the year, Keyonte George, but boy can he fill it up. RayJ Dennis was the most efficient offensive player in the transfer portal this summer and will be the center of the offensive machine.

Best Defensive Player

Michael: Jayden Nunn

Jed: Jalen Bridges

Will: Yves Missi

Fielding: Yves Missi

Joe G: Yves Missi

Lots of Missi hype as the rumors out of practice are that he’s already showing to be an elite rim presence. Bridges has the potential to be a whirling dervish with his length and athleticism. Nunn could become a point-of-attack wrecking crew all on his own.

MVP

Michael: Ja’Kobe Walter

Jed: Jalen Bridges

Will: RayJ Dennis

Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter

Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter

With a roster this deep, how do you choose? The freshman Walter who boasts two-way star potential, the savvy vet on the wing in Bridges? Or the old man with the ball in Dennis? This really could be a pick your poison season for the Bears.

Big 12 Player of the Year

Michael: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Jed: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Will: RayJ Dennis, Baylor

Fielding: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Joe G: Max Abmas, Texas

No one liked predicting this category except Will, the only one of us with true courage in his heart.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Michael: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Jed: Yves Missi, Baylor

Will: Yves Missi, Baylor

Fielding: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Joe G: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

More Missi love, but Walter is the safer pick as the Big 12 preseason FOY. Could we come to regret that none of us chose Miro Little?

Conference Champion

Michael: Kansas

Jed: Kansas

Will: Baylor

Fielding: Kansas

Joe G: Kansas

We should all aspire to be more like Will.

Final Four

Michael: Tennessee, Purdue, Gonzaga, Houston

Jed: Kansas, Baylor, Alabama, Marquette

Will: Baylor, Michigan State, Auburn, Duke

Fielding: Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Creighton

Joe G: Kansas, Michigan State, Marquette, Alabama

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

NCAA Champion

Michael: Purdue

Jed: Baylor

Will: Baylor

Fielding: Kentucky

Joe G: Michigan State

Not looking too hot for Joe right now.

Best Hot Take

Michael: Miro Little makes an All-Big 12 team

Jed: Langston Love for Most Improved Player in the Big 12 this season

Will: RayJ Dennis goes down as one of the best true PGs in Baylor history.

Fielding: Baylor finishes second in the Big 12 thanks to an outstanding freshman year from Ja’Kobe Walter, and Houston finishes in the middle of the pack.

Joe G: Kansas wins another Big 12 reg season title, but Scott Drew brings home his first Big 12 tourney title.

But hey, if Joe were to pick one tournament champion, we’d want it to be this one.

If you’ve not been following this team as cataloged by the team X account, you really gotta jump over there. It’s a team with JOY that, despite only just coming together, looks like it couldn’t be closer. We’ve got a fun, easy team to cheer on this season — and a new home to cheer in that’s just around the corner.

Sic’em, Bears!