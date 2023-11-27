Big 12 MBB Week 3 Recap and Power Rankings

Last week’s post can be found here.

Week 3 Power Rankings Rank Team Prev. Rank KenPom Rank Overall Record Avg. Scoring Margin Rank Team Prev. Rank KenPom Rank Overall Record Avg. Scoring Margin 1 Baylor 2 11 6-0 17.5 2 Kansas 1 5 5-1 18.0 3 Houston 5 1 7-0 27.3 4 TCU 4 30 5-0 28.2 5 Texas 3 31 5-1 13.2 6 Oklahoma 8 23 6-0 24.4 7 BYU 9 10 6-0 32.1 8 Iowa State 6 26 5-2 29.5 9 Texas Tech 7 47 5-1 8.6 10 Cincinnati 10 36 5-0 22.8 11 Kansas State 11 41 4-2 9.5 12 UCF 12 78 4-2 8.2 13 Oklahoma State 14 87 3-3 10.2 14 West Virginia 13 105 3-3 -0.2

Overall the league went 20-8

Ranked Teams went 6-1 against lower-ranked or unranked opponents

9 of 28 games were decided by 6 or fewer points

My Team of the Week: Oklahoma Sooners - 2-0 on the week with big wins over Iowa and USC

My Player of the Week: RayJ Dennis (Baylor) - 32 points, 7 rebounds, 14 assists, and 4 steals on 54% FG in Baylor’s big wins in the Big Apple

1. Baylor Bears

Game 1: BU defeated Oregon State 88-72. Telling Stat: The Bears outscored the Beavers 25-7 in points off turnovers. Standout Player: Ja’Kobe Walter (24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals on 7/13 [54%] from the field).

Dominant two-way performance for projected top-10 pick Ja'Kobe Walter at Barclays with 24 points (4/8 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists. Showed dynamic shot-making, was everywhere defensively and dropped some flashes as a passer. pic.twitter.com/RORb1iUHQS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 23, 2023

Game 2: BU defeated Florida 95-91. Telling Stat: The Bears assisted on 20/30 made field goals. Standout Player: RayJ Dennis (24 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals on 10/17 [59%] from the field).

Coaches: BaylorMBB @rayjdennis10 dropped 24 on a good @GatorsMBK defense last night. Even at 6-3, most of his work of his work is done in the painted area. We showed you this before season. Can you teach the post-up game to your guards? @TRACAB_ pic.twitter.com/B3AD8wuCCm — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 25, 2023

Stat to Know: The Bears rank 9th nationally in 3P% (minimum 100 attempts).

Outlook: The Bears are undefeated with 3 wins over power conference opponents. This offense has been much better than expected and the defense is only going to get better as Missi and Walter get more experience. Until someone knocks them off, the Bears will maintain the top spot in these power rankings.

2. Kansas Jayhawks

Game 1: KU defeated Chaminade 83-56. Telling Stat: The Jayhawks outscored the Silverswords by 36 points in the paint. Standout Player: Kevin McCullar, Jr. (22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks on 8/14 [57%] from the field).

Game 2: Marquette defeated KU 73-59. Telling Stat: The Golden Eagles outscored the Jayhawks by 20 points in the paint. Standout Player: Kevin McCullar, Jr. (24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 9/14 [64%] from the field).

Game 3: KU defeated Tennessee 69-60. Telling Stat: The Jayhawks outscored the Volunteers by 12 points in the paint in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Hunter Dickinson (17 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 7/13 [54%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Jayhawks lead the nation in assists per game.

Outlook: The Jayhawks are not nearly as balanced as they were a year ago. If either of Dickinson or McCullar have an off night, Kansas could be in trouble. Now, those two are good enough and consistent enough that Kansas is still elite and one of the front runners in the Big 12 through 3 weeks of play.

3. Houston Cougars

Game 1: UH defeated Montana 79-44. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Grizzlies 21-1 off turnovers. Standout Player: LJ Cryer (24 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 9/16 [56%] from the field).

Stat to Know: Houston is 5th in the nation in turnover margin.

Outlook: The Cougars jump a couple spots this week because Texas lost, TCU still hasn’t played anyone with a pulse, and it’s getting harder to discount the dominance of Houston through 3 weeks. The Cougs will face a their toughest test yet when they take on Xavier this week.

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Game 1: TCU defeated Alcorn State 93-74. Telling Stat: The Frogs outscored the Braves by 24 points in transition. Standout Player: JaKobe Coles (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block on 7/11 [64%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Frogs’ average offensive possession length is the 2nd shortest in the nation (per KenPom).

Outlook: TCU remains unchallenged in the early part of the season and won’t face their first power conference opponents until December. TCU’s defense has been good to this point, and their ability to force turnovers has dramatically helped their offensive efficiency by letting the Frogs get good looks in transition.

5. Texas Longhorns

Game 1: UConn defeated UT 81-71. Telling Stat: Texas never led in the game and trailed by as much as 16. Standout Player: Dillon Mitchell (21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 9/12 [75%] from the field).

Game 2: UT defeated Wyoming 86-63. Telling Stat: The Horns outscored the Cowboys by 10 points in transition. Standout Player: Max Abmas (23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 8/14 [57%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Horns have the worst rebounding margin of any Big 12 team.

Outlook: The Longhorns scraped past a mediocre Louisville team last week before getting manhandled by UConn in the Empire Classic. This Texas team is still good and there’s no shame in losing to a good Connecticut squad, but we have now seen some signs of weakness from the Horns.

6. Oklahoma Sooners

Game 1: OU defeated Iowa 79-67. Telling Stat: The Sooners outscored the Hawkeyes by 10 points in transition. Standout Player: Jalon Moore (18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 6/7 [86%] from the field).

Game 2: OU defeated USC 72-70. Telling Stat: The Sooners outscored the Trojans by 8 points in the paint. Standout Player: Javian McCollum (18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 8/15 [53%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Sooners are 3rd in the nation in eFG% defense (per KenPom).

Outlook: Oklahoma finally got tested last week, facing a pair of quality opponents. They passed that test with flying colors. They don’t have a star player, but they are balanced. Porter Moser has his team playing some inspired ball right now.

7. BYU Cougars

Game 1: BYU defeated Arizona State 77-49. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Sun Devils 20-3 in second-chance points. Standout Player: Noah Waterman (24 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist on 9/14 [64%] from the field).

Game 2: BYU defeated NC State 95-86. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Wolf Pack by 14 points in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Jaxson Robinson (23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block 7/14 [50%] from the field off the bench).

Stat to Know: BYU leads the nation in three-pointers made per game.

Outlook: The Cougars are one of the most surprising teams to start the season, adding a pair of power conference wins to the resume which already had a good win over San Diego State on it. If they can stay hot from deep, they should keep winning.

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Game 1: ISU defeated VCU 68-64. Telling Stat: The Cyclones outscored the Rams by 22 points in the paint. Standout Player: Keshon Gilbert (22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 5/12 [42%] from the field).

Game 2: Virginia Tech defeated ISU 71-62. Telling Stat: The Hokies outscored the Cyclones by 18 points from deep. Standout Player: Tamin Lipsey (18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 6/13 [46%] from the field).

Game 3: Texas A&M defeated ISU 73-69. Telling Stat: The Aggies outscored the Cyclones by 12 points in the paint. Standout Player: Tamin Lipsey (10 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 3/11 [27%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cyclones are 5th in the nation in turnovers forced per game.

Outlook: Iowa State’s feast week was upended by losses to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. These losses aren’t altogether particularly terrible. What’s more concerning is how poorly the Cyclones shot the ball in Florida last week.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game 1: Villanova defeated Tech 85-69. Telling Stat: The Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders by 12 points in the paint. Standout Player: Joe Toussaint (15 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal on 5/9 [56%] from the field).

Game 2: Tech defeated Northern Iowa 72-70. Telling Stat: The Raiders outscored the Panthers 13-2 off turnovers in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Pop Isaacs (18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 7/17 [41%] from the field).

Game 3: Tech defeated Michigan 73-57. Telling Stat: The Raiders led by as much as 23 and never trailed. Standout Player: Darrion Williams (13 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist on 5/9 [56%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Raiders rank 250th nationally in eFG% (per KenPom).

Outlook: While Texas Tech has found a way to win games behind a stingy defense, and was also able to bounce back from their first lost of the season, this offense is far from where it’ll need to be if Tech wants to compete at a high level in the Big 12.

10. Cincinnati Bearcats

Game 1: Cincy defeated Georgia Tech 89-54. Telling Stat: The Bearcats outscored the Yellowjackets by 27 points from deep. Standout Player: Viktor Lakhin (15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 5/6 [83%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Bearcats are 6th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Outlook: Beating Georgia Tech isn’t exactly the most impressive feat. Still, a 35-point power conference win isn’t nothing. This team has been sneaky good because they take care of the ball and dominate the glass.

11. Kansas State Wildcats

Game 1: KSU defeated Central Arkansas 100-56. Telling Stat: The Wildcats outscored the Bears 34-5 in second-chance points. Standout Player: Arthur Kaluma (20 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7/11 [64%] from the field).

Stat to Know: KSU is the best offensive-rebounding team in the Big 12.

Outlook: There’s not much to be gleaned from beating a hapless Central Arkansas team. The Wildcats will have a couple more tune-up games before the level of competition picks back up.

12. UCF Knights

Game 1: UCF defeated Charlotte in overtime 74-71. Telling Stat: The Knights outscored the Miners 15-7 in second-chance points. Standout Player: Darius Johnson (25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 7/20 [35%] from the field).

Game 2: Stetson defeated UCF 85-82. Telling Stat: The Hatters outscored the Knights by 21 points from deep in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Jaylin Sellers (34 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 12/16 [75%] from the field).

Stat to Know: UCF sends its opponents to the FT line more than any other team in the Big 12.

Outlook: UCF’s 2nd half collapse at home to Stetson is a major blow to what had been a somewhat encouraging start to their season. They’ll look to bounce back and should be heavy favorites in all of their remaining non-conference matchups.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Game 1: OSU defeated New Orleans 96-68. Telling Stat: The Pokes outscored the Privateers by 16 points in the paint. Standout Player: Eric Dailey, Jr. (14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steal on 5/8 [63%] from the field).

Game 2: OSU defeated Houston Christian 92-65. Telling Stat: The Cowboys outscored the Huskies by 11 points off turnovers. Standout Player: Brandon Garrison (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 6 blocks on 4/8 [50%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cowboys are the worst FT shooting team in the Big 12.

Outlook: The Pokes put together back-to-back strong offensive performances last week, albeit against weak competition. Their matchup with Creighton this week should indicate whether their apparent improvement is legitimate or just a mirage.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game 1: SMU defeated WVU 70-58. Telling Stat: The Mustangs outscored the Mountaineers by 11 points off turnovers. Standout Player: Jesse Edwards (18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks on 7/15 [47%] from the field).

Game 2: Virginia defeated WVU 56-54. Telling Stat: The Cavaliers outscored the Mountaineers by 14 points off turnovers. Standout Player: Jesse Edwards (17 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 7/12 [58%] from the field).

Game 3: WVU defeated Bellarmine 62-58. Telling Stat: The Mountaineers outscored the Knights by 12 points from the FT line. Standout Player: Jesse Edwards (17 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks on 5/10 [50%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team shooting below 40% from the field on the season.

Outlook: West Virginia’s fledgling offense and underwhelming defense have yet to earn them anything resembling an impressive win. Even in their few victories over weak competition, they don’t look especially impressive. Their star big man, Edwards, is the only bright spot on the season so far for the Mountaineers.

Conclusion

It was a great Feast Week, especially for Baylor fans, and I hope all of you got your fill of hoops and turkey. With football officially over, it’s now time to fully focus on basketball season, and with less than 5 weeks until the start of conference play and the opening of a new arena, it’s never too early to start familiarizing yourself with the other teams in the league. Sic Em!