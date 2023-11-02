Big 12 Mens Basketball Preview: Power Rankings Part 2

Continuing our quick and dirty look at my Big 12 power rankings through the lens of the top 8 projected starting/rotational players, this time we’ll be going through the top half of the league. Check out the bottom half of the league here. You can also read about just the new players to the conference here and about each team’s roster turnover and experience here.

1. Kansas Jayhawks

2022-23 Record: 24-8 (Big 12 Regular Season Champions)

Coach: Bill Self (Entering 21st Season with Program; Career Record: 787-237 [76.9%]; Two-Time National Champion)

Projected Starting Lineup

Dajuan Harris, Jr.

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’2” 170 lbs., Redshirt Junior Stats (Last Season): 8.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.2 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 34.2 MPG) on 47/41/60 splits

Elmarko Jackson

Measurables: Guard, #13, 6’3” 190 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Not nearly the three-point sharpshooter that Gradey Dick was for KU last year, Jackson is a slashing guard who is at his best getting downhill and utilizing his elite speed and power.

Kevin McCullar

Measurables: Forward, #15, 6’7” 210 lbs., Super Senior

Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Texas Tech and Kansas): 10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 83 games played (76 starts; 30.3 MPG) on 42/30/74 splits

KJ Adams, Jr.

Measurables: Forward, #24, 6’7” 230 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season): 10.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 0.8 BPG in 36 games played (all starts; 27.4 MPG) on 62/NA/61 splits

Hunter Dickinson

Measurables: Center, #1, 7’1” 260 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Michigan): 18.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 1.7 BPG in 66 games played (all starts; 32.5 MPG) on 56/37/76 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Jamari McDowell

Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’4” 180 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Coach Self describes McDowell as a terrific defender who possesses the trait that Self loves the most, toughness.

Johnny Furphy

Measurables: Forward, #10, 6’8” 200 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The Australian native has the skill set of a guard and the size of a power forward. His versatility and shot-making ability should earn him a prominent place in the team’s rotation.

Parker Braun

Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’10” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Santa Clara): 7.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, and 1.0 BPG in 33 games played (all starts; 29.3 MPG) on 55/25/47 splits

Outlook: Plain and simple, the Jayhawks are the team to beat in the Big 12 and one of the best teams in the nation.

2. Baylor Bears

2022-23 Record: 23-11 (3rd Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: Scott Drew (Entering 21st Season with Program; Career Record: 442-244 [64.4%]; 2021 National Champion)

Projected Starting Lineup

RayJ Dennis

Measurables: Guard, #10, 6’2” 180 lbs., Super Senior

Coach Scott Drew and Co. snagged a shark out of the Portal in Toledo's 6’2 G RayJ Dennis. The reigning MAC POY exhibits an incredible skill level on the court that only results from a serious dedication to his craft.



Operates with pace, has sharp footwork out of the triple… pic.twitter.com/QnsjreBWEZ — League Him (@League_Him) October 2, 2023

Stats (Last Season w/Toledo): 19.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 35 games played (all starts; 33.8 MPG) on 48/37/77 splits

Langston Love

Measurables: Guard, #13, 6’5” 210 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 6.3 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 30 games played (2 starts; 16.7 MPG) on 43/36/69 splits

Ja’Kobe Walter

Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’5” 180 lbs., Freshman Analysis: You should know by now that Walter is a high-volume, three-level scorer who can light it up from anywhere on the floor and also is an above-average defender.

Jalen Bridges

Measurables: Forward, #11, 6’9” 220 lbs., Redshirt Senior Stats (Last Season): 10.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.0 BPG in 34 games played (all starts; 27.3 MPG) on 51/32/78 splits

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’8” 250 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 7.3 PPG and 6.1 RPG in 37 games played (no starts; 20.1 MPG) on 63/44/79 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Dantwan Grimes

Measurables: Guard, #12, 6’2” 190 lbs., Redshirt Junior Analysis: Grimes was a redshirt for the Bears last season after transferring from the JUCO ranks. He has great speed and should be the team’s backup point guard (a position for which he may battle with freshman Miro Little).

Jayden Nunn

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’4” 190 lbs., Junior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/VCU): 9.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 66 games played (64 starts; 28.7 MPG) on 42/38/73 splits

Yves Missi

Measurables: Center, #21, 7’0” 230 lbs., Freshman Analysis: After reclassifying to join the Bears’ 2023 recruiting class, Missi has a chance to earn the backup center position (Joshua Ojianwuna could also compete for this position). Missi projects as a powerful force in the paint.

Note: Caleb Lohner, Miro Little, and Joshua Ojianwuna will likely get playing time in the early part of the season.

Outlook: The Baylor Bears will need to show significant improvement on the defensive end to compete this season, and they appear to be equipped to do just that.

3. Texas Longhorns

2022-23 Record: 29-9 (Big 12 Conference Tournament Champions)

Coach: Rodney Terry (Entering 1st Full Season as Program’s Head Coach without an interim tag; Career Record: 185-164 [53.0%]; Two-Time Conference Tournament Champion)

Projected Starting Lineup

Max Abmas

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’0” 170 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Oral Roberts): 23.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 92 games played (all starts; 36.6 MPG) on 44/39/89 splits

Tyrese Hunter

Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’0” 180 lbs., Junior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Iowa State and Texas): 10.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 73 games played (all starts; 31.0 MPG) on 39/31/74 splits

Dillon Mitchell

Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’8” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 4.3 PPG and 3.9 RPG in 38 games played (all starts; 17.5 MPG) on 64/NA/41 splits

Dylan Disu

Measurables: Forward, #1, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season): 8.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.3 BPG in 36 games played (all starts; 19.0 MPG) on 61/31/78 splits

Kadin Shedrick

Measurables: Center, #5, 6’11” 230 lbs., Redshirt Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Virginia): 6.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.7 BPG in 65 games played (34 starts; 19.3 MPG) on 64/NA/75 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Chris Johnson

Measurables: Guard, #0, 6’5” 180 lbs., Freshman Analysis: A long and physical guard can get downhill and attack the basket. He needs to find better consistency both as a shooter and defender to reach his full potential this season.

Ithiel Horton

Measurables: Guard, #9, 6’5” 200 lbs., Super Senior

New Texas transfer G commit Ithiel Horton is an explosive and versatile scorer! pic.twitter.com/tpoNkfRVal — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 6, 2023

Stats (Last Season w/UCF): 12.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 34 games played (all starts; 31.0 MPG) on 38/35/83 splits

Brock Cunningham

Measurables: Forward, #30, 6’6” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season): 4.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, and 0.9 SPG in 38 games played (no starts; 18.3 MPG) on 48/41/87 splits

Outlook: The big question mark for the Horns will be their perimeter shooting ability. Expect this team to be among the best in the conference on the defensive end and at rebounding.

4. Kansas State Wildcats

2022-23 Record: 26-10 (3rd Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: Jerome Tang (Entering 2nd Season with Program; Career Record: 26-10 [72.2%]; Part of the Scott Drew Coaching Tree)

Projected Starting Lineup

Tylor Perry

Measurables: Guard, #2, 5’11” 180 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/North Texas): 15.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG in 67 games played (37 starts; 32.2 MPG) on 43/41/86 splits

Camryn Carter

Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’3” 190 lbs., Junior

Stats (Last Season): 6.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 1.4 APG in 36 games played (all starts; 26.3 MPG) on 38/33/71 splits

Arthur Kaluma

Measurables: Forward, #24, 6’7” 220 lbs., Junior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Creighton): 11.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 68 games played (67 starts; 28.2 MPG) on 43/29/71 splits

David N’Guessan

Measurables: Forward, #1, 6’9” 220 lbs., Senior Stats (Last Season): 6.4 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 29 games played (18 starts; 19.5 MPG) on 71/50/47 splits

Jerrell Colbert

Measurables: Center, #20, 6’10” 230 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore Analysis: Colbert only saw 27 minutes of action across 4 games for LSU two seasons ago before redshirting last year in Manhattan. The coaching staff describes Colbert as an immensely talented player who has really started to grow in confidence this offseason.

Note: Nae’Qwan Tomlin would have been a starter for this team, but is currently serving an indefinite suspension that Coach Tang is treating as a potentially season-ender.

Projected Top Reserves

Ques Glover

Measurables: Guard, #0, 6’0” 180 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Samford): 17.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.0 SPG in 48 games played (46 starts; 28.5 MPG) on 47/33/81 splits

RJ Jones

Measurables: Guard, #8, 6’3” 190 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Coach Tang has described Jones as an elite scorer with great range. RJ really impressed the coaching staff on the team’s summer tour.

Taj Manning

Measurables: Forward, #15, 6’7” 230 lbs., Redshirt Freshman Analysis: After sitting out last season, was one of KSU’s strongest performers in their foreign tour this summer.

Outlook: The Wildcats snagged one of the best overall players in the transfer portal in Perry. Looking at the talent on this roster, I wouldn’t bet on a big regression from the strong season KSU had last year.

5. TCU Horned Frogs

2022-23 Record: 22-13 (5th Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: Jamie Dixon (Entering 8th Season with Program; Career Record: 467-220 [68.0%]; Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Appearances Last 2 Seasons)

Projected Starting Lineup

Avery Anderson III

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’2” 170 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Oklahoma State): 11.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.6 SPG in 79 games played (75 starts; 29.0 MPG) on 42/29/81 splits

Jameer Nelson, Jr.

Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’2” 200 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Delaware): 20.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 2.4 SPG in 29 games played (all starts; 35.2 MPG) on 45/31/78 splits

Chuck O’Bannon, Jr.

Measurables: Forward, #5, 6’7” 220 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 8.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 0.8 BPG in 69 games played (56 starts; 22.9 MPG) on 40/33/72 splits

Emanuel Miller

Measurables: Forward, #2, 6’7” 220 lbs., Super Senior

Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Texas A&M and TCU): 12.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.7 BPG in 83 games played (78 starts; 29.2 MPG) on 52/30/73 splits

Xavier Cork

Measurables: Forward, #12, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Western Carolina and TCU): 6.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 0.8 BPG in 95 games played (45 starts; 18.0 MPG) on 62/NA/67 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Trevian Tennyson

Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’3” 180 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Texas A&M Corpus Christi): 13.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and 1.3 APG in 70 games played (47 starts; 25.8 MPG) on 42/39/86 splits

Micah Peavy

Measurables: Forward, #0, 6’8” 210 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 6.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.1 APG in 64 games played (17 starts; 21.0 MPG) on 41/23/61 splits

Ernest Udeh

Measurables: Center, #8, 6’11” 260 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 17.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 4.1 blocks on 75.6% FG

Outlook: This is an experienced group that will hope to duplicate the strong defensive efforts of last season while also improving upon their 3P shooting woes (TCU finished 330th nationally in 3P% last year).

6. Houston Cougars

2022-23 Record: 33-4 (AAC Regular Season Champions [for the 4th time in the last 5 seasons])

Coach: Kelvin Sampson (Entering 10th Season with Program; Career Record: 657-301 [68.6%]; Two Final Four Appearances)

Projected Starting Lineup

Jamal Shead

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’1” 200 lbs., Senior

Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 10.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 75 games played (69 starts; 31.8 MPG) on 41/31/77 splits

LJ Cryer

Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’1” 200 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Baylor): 14.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 50 games played (34 starts; 29.9 MPG) on 46/43/85 splits

Damian Dunn

Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’5” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Temple): 14.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.5 APG in 71 games played (58 starts; 30.9 MPG) on 39/31/81 splits

J’Wan Roberts

Measurables: Forward, #13, 6’7” 230 lbs., Redshirt Senior Stats (Last Season): 10.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.3 BPG in 37 games played (36 starts; 26.4 MPG) on 61/NA/69 splits

Ja’Vier Francis

Measurables: Forward, #5, 6’8” 240 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks

Projected Top Reserves

Emanuel Sharp

Measurables: Guard, #21, 6’3” 200 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 5.9 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 33 games played (no starts; 15.6 MPG) on 37/35/88 splits

Terrance Arceneaux

Measurables: Guard, #23, 6’6” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.9 steals

Joseph Tugler

Measurables: Forward, #25, 6’7” 230 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The athletic big man boasts a 7’6” wingspan which should help him provide some depth to this frontcourt in his first season.

Outlook: This team will live and die by the performance of its guards, especially a pair of transfers (Cyrer and Dunn). They will be one of the smaller teams in the league and it may be a bit of an adjustment going from conference matchups against Tulsa and East Carolina to playing Texas and Kansas twice each this season.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

2022-23 Record: 20-16 (7th Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: Mike Boynton (Entering 7th Season as Head Coach; Career Record: 107-89 [54.6%]; Seeking 1st NCAA Tournament Appearance since 2021)

Projected Starting Lineup

Javon Small

Measurables: Guard, #12, 6’3” 200 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season w/East Carolina): 15.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 18 games played (17 starts; 34.7 MPG) on 40/33/85 splits

John-Michael Wright

Measurables: Guard, #51, 6’1” 190 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 4 Seasons w/High Point and Oklahoma State): 15.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 122 games played (121 starts; 32.6 MPG) on 40/34/78 splits

Bryce Thompson

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’6” 210 lbs., Senior

Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 11.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 65 games played (61 starts; 28.5 MPG) on 40/34/60 splits

Eric Dailey, Jr.

Measurables: Forward, #2, 6’8” 230 lbs., Freshman Analysis: A power forward who can knock down three-pointers, Dailey projects as an above-average rebounder due to his strength and ability to control the paint.

Brandon Garrison

Measurables: Center, #23, 6’10” 240 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The OKC native isn’t particularly refined and shouldn’t be expected to stuff the stat sheet this year. Still, he is described as a high-IQ guy who plays hard and is often in the right space to make the right play.

Projected Top Reserves

Quion Williams

Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’5” 220 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 14.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists

Justin McBride

Measurables: Forward, #21, 6’8” 230 lbs., Freshman Analysis: McBride is pretty lean and will need to add some weight and strength to his frame as he transitions to college ball. Still, he should crack the rotation because of his length and skill.

Mike Marsh

Measurables: Center, #32, 6’10” 250 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Jacksonville): 9.4 PPG and 5.2 RPG in 51 games played (36 starts; 23.8 MPG) on 54/NA/61 splits

Outlook: The biggest issue facing the Pokes this year will be a relative lack of depth and experience. Still, they should have some of the best guard play in the Big 12, and I trust Coach Boynton to help cover up some of their other apparent deficiencies.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t say that the Big 12 is wide open this season because the Jayhawks are such heavy favorites. Still, Baylor, Texas, and Kansas State are more than capable of giving KU a run for their money. All of these top-half teams should feel good about things heading into this new season, including and perhaps especially the Bears. Sic Em!