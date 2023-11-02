Big 12 Mens Basketball Preview: Power Rankings Part 2

Continuing our quick and dirty look at my Big 12 power rankings through the lens of the top 8 projected starting/rotational players, this time we’ll be going through the top half of the league. Check out the bottom half of the league here. You can also read about just the new players to the conference here and about each team’s roster turnover and experience here.
1. Kansas Jayhawks
2022-23 Record: 24-8 (Big 12 Regular Season Champions)
Coach: Bill Self (Entering 21st Season with Program; Career Record: 787-237 [76.9%]; Two-Time National Champion)
Projected Starting Lineup
Dajuan Harris, Jr.
Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’2” 170 lbs., Redshirt Junior
Stats (Last Season): 8.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.2 SPG in 36 games played (all starts; 34.2 MPG) on 47/41/60 splits
Elmarko Jackson
Measurables: Guard, #13, 6’3” 190 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: Not nearly the three-point sharpshooter that Gradey Dick was for KU last year, Jackson is a slashing guard who is at his best getting downhill and utilizing his elite speed and power.
Kevin McCullar
Measurables: Forward, #15, 6’7” 210 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Texas Tech and Kansas): 10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 83 games played (76 starts; 30.3 MPG) on 42/30/74 splits
KJ Adams, Jr.
Measurables: Forward, #24, 6’7” 230 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last Season): 10.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 0.8 BPG in 36 games played (all starts; 27.4 MPG) on 62/NA/61 splits
Hunter Dickinson
Measurables: Center, #1, 7’1” 260 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Michigan): 18.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 1.7 BPG in 66 games played (all starts; 32.5 MPG) on 56/37/76 splits
Projected Top Reserves
Jamari McDowell
Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’4” 180 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: Coach Self describes McDowell as a terrific defender who possesses the trait that Self loves the most, toughness.
Johnny Furphy
Measurables: Forward, #10, 6’8” 200 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: The Australian native has the skill set of a guard and the size of a power forward. His versatility and shot-making ability should earn him a prominent place in the team’s rotation.
Parker Braun
Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’10” 230 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last Season w/Santa Clara): 7.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, and 1.0 BPG in 33 games played (all starts; 29.3 MPG) on 55/25/47 splits
Outlook: Plain and simple, the Jayhawks are the team to beat in the Big 12 and one of the best teams in the nation.
2. Baylor Bears
2022-23 Record: 23-11 (3rd Place Finish in the Big 12)
Coach: Scott Drew (Entering 21st Season with Program; Career Record: 442-244 [64.4%]; 2021 National Champion)
Projected Starting Lineup
RayJ Dennis
Measurables: Guard, #10, 6’2” 180 lbs., Super Senior
Coach Scott Drew and Co. snagged a shark out of the Portal in Toledo's 6’2 G RayJ Dennis. The reigning MAC POY exhibits an incredible skill level on the court that only results from a serious dedication to his craft.— League Him (@League_Him) October 2, 2023
Operates with pace, has sharp footwork out of the triple… pic.twitter.com/QnsjreBWEZ
Stats (Last Season w/Toledo): 19.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 35 games played (all starts; 33.8 MPG) on 48/37/77 splits
Langston Love
Measurables: Guard, #13, 6’5” 210 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore
Stats (Last Season): 6.3 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 30 games played (2 starts; 16.7 MPG) on 43/36/69 splits
Ja’Kobe Walter
Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’5” 180 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: You should know by now that Walter is a high-volume, three-level scorer who can light it up from anywhere on the floor and also is an above-average defender.
Jalen Bridges
Measurables: Forward, #11, 6’9” 220 lbs., Redshirt Senior
Stats (Last Season): 10.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.0 BPG in 34 games played (all starts; 27.3 MPG) on 51/32/78 splits
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’8” 250 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 7.3 PPG and 6.1 RPG in 37 games played (no starts; 20.1 MPG) on 63/44/79 splits
Projected Top Reserves
Dantwan Grimes
Measurables: Guard, #12, 6’2” 190 lbs., Redshirt Junior
Analysis: Grimes was a redshirt for the Bears last season after transferring from the JUCO ranks. He has great speed and should be the team’s backup point guard (a position for which he may battle with freshman Miro Little).
Jayden Nunn
Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’4” 190 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/VCU): 9.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.5 SPG in 66 games played (64 starts; 28.7 MPG) on 42/38/73 splits
Yves Missi
Measurables: Center, #21, 7’0” 230 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: After reclassifying to join the Bears’ 2023 recruiting class, Missi has a chance to earn the backup center position (Joshua Ojianwuna could also compete for this position). Missi projects as a powerful force in the paint.
Note: Caleb Lohner, Miro Little, and Joshua Ojianwuna will likely get playing time in the early part of the season.
Outlook: The Baylor Bears will need to show significant improvement on the defensive end to compete this season, and they appear to be equipped to do just that.
3. Texas Longhorns
2022-23 Record: 29-9 (Big 12 Conference Tournament Champions)
Coach: Rodney Terry (Entering 1st Full Season as Program’s Head Coach without an interim tag; Career Record: 185-164 [53.0%]; Two-Time Conference Tournament Champion)
Projected Starting Lineup
Max Abmas
Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’0” 170 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Oral Roberts): 23.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 92 games played (all starts; 36.6 MPG) on 44/39/89 splits
Tyrese Hunter
Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’0” 180 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Iowa State and Texas): 10.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 73 games played (all starts; 31.0 MPG) on 39/31/74 splits
Dillon Mitchell
Measurables: Forward, #23, 6’8” 200 lbs., Sophomore
Stats (Last Season): 4.3 PPG and 3.9 RPG in 38 games played (all starts; 17.5 MPG) on 64/NA/41 splits
Dylan Disu
Measurables: Forward, #1, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last Season): 8.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.3 BPG in 36 games played (all starts; 19.0 MPG) on 61/31/78 splits
Kadin Shedrick
Measurables: Center, #5, 6’11” 230 lbs., Redshirt Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Virginia): 6.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.7 BPG in 65 games played (34 starts; 19.3 MPG) on 64/NA/75 splits
Projected Top Reserves
Chris Johnson
Measurables: Guard, #0, 6’5” 180 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: A long and physical guard can get downhill and attack the basket. He needs to find better consistency both as a shooter and defender to reach his full potential this season.
Ithiel Horton
Measurables: Guard, #9, 6’5” 200 lbs., Super Senior
New Texas transfer G commit Ithiel Horton is an explosive and versatile scorer! pic.twitter.com/tpoNkfRVal— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 6, 2023
Stats (Last Season w/UCF): 12.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 34 games played (all starts; 31.0 MPG) on 38/35/83 splits
Brock Cunningham
Measurables: Forward, #30, 6’6” 210 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last Season): 4.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, and 0.9 SPG in 38 games played (no starts; 18.3 MPG) on 48/41/87 splits
Outlook: The big question mark for the Horns will be their perimeter shooting ability. Expect this team to be among the best in the conference on the defensive end and at rebounding.
4. Kansas State Wildcats
2022-23 Record: 26-10 (3rd Place Finish in the Big 12)
Coach: Jerome Tang (Entering 2nd Season with Program; Career Record: 26-10 [72.2%]; Part of the Scott Drew Coaching Tree)
Projected Starting Lineup
Tylor Perry
Measurables: Guard, #2, 5’11” 180 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/North Texas): 15.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG in 67 games played (37 starts; 32.2 MPG) on 43/41/86 splits
Camryn Carter
Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’3” 190 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last Season): 6.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 1.4 APG in 36 games played (all starts; 26.3 MPG) on 38/33/71 splits
Arthur Kaluma
Measurables: Forward, #24, 6’7” 220 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Creighton): 11.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 68 games played (67 starts; 28.2 MPG) on 43/29/71 splits
David N’Guessan
Measurables: Forward, #1, 6’9” 220 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last Season): 6.4 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 29 games played (18 starts; 19.5 MPG) on 71/50/47 splits
Jerrell Colbert
Measurables: Center, #20, 6’10” 230 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore
Analysis: Colbert only saw 27 minutes of action across 4 games for LSU two seasons ago before redshirting last year in Manhattan. The coaching staff describes Colbert as an immensely talented player who has really started to grow in confidence this offseason.
Note: Nae’Qwan Tomlin would have been a starter for this team, but is currently serving an indefinite suspension that Coach Tang is treating as a potentially season-ender.
Projected Top Reserves
Ques Glover
Measurables: Guard, #0, 6’0” 180 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Samford): 17.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.0 SPG in 48 games played (46 starts; 28.5 MPG) on 47/33/81 splits
RJ Jones
Measurables: Guard, #8, 6’3” 190 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: Coach Tang has described Jones as an elite scorer with great range. RJ really impressed the coaching staff on the team’s summer tour.
Taj Manning
Measurables: Forward, #15, 6’7” 230 lbs., Redshirt Freshman
Analysis: After sitting out last season, was one of KSU’s strongest performers in their foreign tour this summer.
Outlook: The Wildcats snagged one of the best overall players in the transfer portal in Perry. Looking at the talent on this roster, I wouldn’t bet on a big regression from the strong season KSU had last year.
5. TCU Horned Frogs
2022-23 Record: 22-13 (5th Place Finish in the Big 12)
Coach: Jamie Dixon (Entering 8th Season with Program; Career Record: 467-220 [68.0%]; Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Appearances Last 2 Seasons)
Projected Starting Lineup
Avery Anderson III
Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’2” 170 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Oklahoma State): 11.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.6 SPG in 79 games played (75 starts; 29.0 MPG) on 42/29/81 splits
Jameer Nelson, Jr.
Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’2” 200 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last Season w/Delaware): 20.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 2.4 SPG in 29 games played (all starts; 35.2 MPG) on 45/31/78 splits
Chuck O’Bannon, Jr.
Measurables: Forward, #5, 6’7” 220 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 8.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 0.8 BPG in 69 games played (56 starts; 22.9 MPG) on 40/33/72 splits
Emanuel Miller
Measurables: Forward, #2, 6’7” 220 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Texas A&M and TCU): 12.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.7 BPG in 83 games played (78 starts; 29.2 MPG) on 52/30/73 splits
Xavier Cork
Measurables: Forward, #12, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Western Carolina and TCU): 6.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 0.8 BPG in 95 games played (45 starts; 18.0 MPG) on 62/NA/67 splits
Projected Top Reserves
Trevian Tennyson
Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’3” 180 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Texas A&M Corpus Christi): 13.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and 1.3 APG in 70 games played (47 starts; 25.8 MPG) on 42/39/86 splits
Micah Peavy
Measurables: Forward, #0, 6’8” 210 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 6.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.1 APG in 64 games played (17 starts; 21.0 MPG) on 41/23/61 splits
Ernest Udeh
Measurables: Center, #8, 6’11” 260 lbs., Sophomore
Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 17.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 4.1 blocks on 75.6% FG
Outlook: This is an experienced group that will hope to duplicate the strong defensive efforts of last season while also improving upon their 3P shooting woes (TCU finished 330th nationally in 3P% last year).
6. Houston Cougars
2022-23 Record: 33-4 (AAC Regular Season Champions [for the 4th time in the last 5 seasons])
Coach: Kelvin Sampson (Entering 10th Season with Program; Career Record: 657-301 [68.6%]; Two Final Four Appearances)
Projected Starting Lineup
Jamal Shead
Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’1” 200 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 10.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 75 games played (69 starts; 31.8 MPG) on 41/31/77 splits
LJ Cryer
Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’1” 200 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Baylor): 14.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 50 games played (34 starts; 29.9 MPG) on 46/43/85 splits
Damian Dunn
Measurables: Guard, #11, 6’5” 210 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Temple): 14.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.5 APG in 71 games played (58 starts; 30.9 MPG) on 39/31/81 splits
J’Wan Roberts
Measurables: Forward, #13, 6’7” 230 lbs., Redshirt Senior
Stats (Last Season): 10.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.3 BPG in 37 games played (36 starts; 26.4 MPG) on 61/NA/69 splits
Ja’Vier Francis
Measurables: Forward, #5, 6’8” 240 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks
Projected Top Reserves
Emanuel Sharp
Measurables: Guard, #21, 6’3” 200 lbs., Redshirt Sophomore
Stats (Last Season): 5.9 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 33 games played (no starts; 15.6 MPG) on 37/35/88 splits
Terrance Arceneaux
Measurables: Guard, #23, 6’6” 200 lbs., Sophomore
Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.9 steals
Joseph Tugler
Measurables: Forward, #25, 6’7” 230 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: The athletic big man boasts a 7’6” wingspan which should help him provide some depth to this frontcourt in his first season.
Outlook: This team will live and die by the performance of its guards, especially a pair of transfers (Cyrer and Dunn). They will be one of the smaller teams in the league and it may be a bit of an adjustment going from conference matchups against Tulsa and East Carolina to playing Texas and Kansas twice each this season.
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
2022-23 Record: 20-16 (7th Place Finish in the Big 12)
Coach: Mike Boynton (Entering 7th Season as Head Coach; Career Record: 107-89 [54.6%]; Seeking 1st NCAA Tournament Appearance since 2021)
Projected Starting Lineup
Javon Small
Measurables: Guard, #12, 6’3” 200 lbs., Junior
Stats (Last Season w/East Carolina): 15.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 18 games played (17 starts; 34.7 MPG) on 40/33/85 splits
John-Michael Wright
Measurables: Guard, #51, 6’1” 190 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 4 Seasons w/High Point and Oklahoma State): 15.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 122 games played (121 starts; 32.6 MPG) on 40/34/78 splits
Bryce Thompson
Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’6” 210 lbs., Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 11.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 65 games played (61 starts; 28.5 MPG) on 40/34/60 splits
Eric Dailey, Jr.
Measurables: Forward, #2, 6’8” 230 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: A power forward who can knock down three-pointers, Dailey projects as an above-average rebounder due to his strength and ability to control the paint.
Brandon Garrison
Measurables: Center, #23, 6’10” 240 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: The OKC native isn’t particularly refined and shouldn’t be expected to stuff the stat sheet this year. Still, he is described as a high-IQ guy who plays hard and is often in the right space to make the right play.
Projected Top Reserves
Quion Williams
Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’5” 220 lbs., Sophomore
Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 14.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists
Justin McBride
Measurables: Forward, #21, 6’8” 230 lbs., Freshman
Analysis: McBride is pretty lean and will need to add some weight and strength to his frame as he transitions to college ball. Still, he should crack the rotation because of his length and skill.
Mike Marsh
Measurables: Center, #32, 6’10” 250 lbs., Super Senior
Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Jacksonville): 9.4 PPG and 5.2 RPG in 51 games played (36 starts; 23.8 MPG) on 54/NA/61 splits
Outlook: The biggest issue facing the Pokes this year will be a relative lack of depth and experience. Still, they should have some of the best guard play in the Big 12, and I trust Coach Boynton to help cover up some of their other apparent deficiencies.
Conclusion
I wouldn’t say that the Big 12 is wide open this season because the Jayhawks are such heavy favorites. Still, Baylor, Texas, and Kansas State are more than capable of giving KU a run for their money. All of these top-half teams should feel good about things heading into this new season, including and perhaps especially the Bears. Sic Em!
