Big 12 MBB Week 1 Recap and Power Rankings

Week 1 Power Rankings Rank Team Prev. Rank KenPom Rank Overall Record Avg. Scoring Margin Rank Team Prev. Rank KenPom Rank Overall Record Avg. Scoring Margin 1 Kansas 1 3 2-0 40.5 2 Baylor 2 10 3-0 15.7 3 Texas 3 17 2-0 19.5 4 TCU 5 2 2-0 42.5 5 Houston 6 28 2-0 27.5 6 Iowa State 9 19 3-0 42.3 7 Kansas State 4 43 1-1 -2.5 8 Texas Tech 8 40 2-0 20.5 9 Oklahoma 12 42 2-0 34.5 10 BYU 13 29 2-0 28.0 11 Cincinnati 10 52 3-0 18.3 12 UCF 14 73 1-1 3.5 13 Oklahoma State 7 77 1-1 5.0 14 West Virginia 11 90 1-1 0.0

Overview

Home Teams went 26-2

Ranked Teams went 9-0 against lower-ranked or unranked opponents

1 of 31 games was decided by 6 or fewer points

My Team of the Week: Baylor - 3-0 on the week with a big neutral-site victory over Auburn

My Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) - 39 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 65% FG across 2 games

Power Rankings

1. Kansas Jayhawks

Game 1: KU defeated NC Central 99-56. Telling Stat: The Jayhawks assisted on 34/39 (87%) made field goals. Standout Player: Hunter Dickinson (21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 8/9 [89%] from the field and 3/3 from deep).

Game 2: KU defeated Manhattan 99-61. Telling Stat: The Jayhawks outscored the Jaspers by 30 points in the paint. Standout Player: Hunter Dickinson (18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 7/14 [50%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Jayhawks have the best team eFG% in the nation (per KenPom).

Outlook: Kansas looks the part of a dominant national title contender through two games. That said, they’ll face their first true challenge of the season against Kentucky this week.

2. Baylor Bears

Game 1: BU defeated Auburn 88-82. Telling Stat: In the 2nd Half, the Bears outscored the Tigers 12-2 in points off turnovers. Standout Player: Ja’Kobe Walter (28 points and 6 rebounds on 7/13 [54%] from the field and 10/10 from the FT line).

Game 2: BU defeated John Brown 96-70. Telling Stat: The Bears outscored the Golden Eagles by 34 points in the paint. Standout Player: RayJ Dennis (16 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 steals on 8/12 [67%] from the field).

Baylor's Yves Missi with another strong outing today. Easy-bucket machine, big time roll/dive target. Not just 7-0 size and length defensively—Been reading plays well, putting himself in position to use those tools to contest. pic.twitter.com/TpXNB8kxCi — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 10, 2023

Game 3: BU defeated Gardner-Webb 77-62. Telling Stat: The Bears were +18 in rebounding margin. Standout Player: Yves Missi (11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 5 blocks on 5/8 [63%] from the field).

Stat to Know: Less than 24% of Baylor’s shot attempts are three-pointers (last year, 37% of BU’s shots came from beyond the arc).

Outlook: Baylor finished strong against Auburn to pick up a huge resume-boosting win. Although they didn’t blow out John Brown and Gardner-Webb by as wide a margin as many would’ve expected, a win is a win and this team is nowhere near reaching its full potential yet.

3. Texas Longhorns

Game 1: UT defeated Incarnate Word 88-56. Telling Stat: The Horns held the Cardinals to just 19/64 (29.7%) from the field. Standout Player: Ithiel Horton (17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals on 6/12 [50%] from the field).

Game 2: UT defeated Delaware State 86-59. Telling Stat: The Horns outscored the Hornets by 17 points off turnovers. Standout Player: Dillon Mitchell (14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 5/7 [71%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Longhorns rank 21st nationally in opponent eFG% (per KenPom)

Outlook: The defense is off to a better start than the offense for Texas thus far. UT will need to take better care of the ball as they start facing higher level competition in December.

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Game 1: TCU defeated Southern 108-75. Telling Stat: The Frogs outscored the Jaguars by 30 points in the paint. Standout Player: Micah Peavy (21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 10/13 [77%] from the field).

Game 2: TCU defeated Omaha 82-60. Telling Stat: The Horned Frogs outscored Omaha 50-18 in paint points. Standout Player: JaKobe Coles 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists on 7/8 [88%] from the field).

Stat to Know: TCU ranks 9th nationally in OReb% (per KenPom).

Outlook: Although the three-pointers have not been falling for the Frogs, their defense and paint dominance have helped them coast to a 2-0 start. TCU won’t face a top 150 (per KenPom) team until December.

5. Houston Cougars

Game 1: UH defeated UL Monroe 84-31. Telling Stat: The Cougars were +15 in turnover margin. Standout Player: Emanuel Sharp (20 points on 5/9 [56%] from the field and 4/8 [50%] from deep).

Game 2: UH defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-50. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Islanders by 26 points in the paint. Standout Player: J’Wan Roberts (17 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists on 6/10 [60%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cougars have the best Defensive Turnover Rate in the nation (per KenPom).

Outlook: The Cougars have yet to face an even slightly respectable opponent (a fact that won’t change until December). Still, this defense looks like a quintessential Houston defense.

6. Iowa State Cyclones

Game 1: ISU defeated Green Bay 85-44. Telling Stat: The Cyclones had 16 assists and only 4 turnovers. Standout Player: Milan Momcilovic (18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 6/7 [86%] from deep).

@MilanMomcilovic5 is off to a phenomenal start for ⁦⁦⁦@CycloneMBB⁩ & his rep as a great shooter is well deserved. He is 9-13 from three in his first two games as a Cyclone. Let me be clear. He’s not Larry Bird but the shooting form is eerily similar. ⁦@TRACAB_⁩ pic.twitter.com/118bQFCHR8 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 10, 2023

Game 2: ISU defeated Lindenwood 102-47. Telling Stat: The Cyclones outscored the Lions 20-3 in second-chance points. Standout Player: Tamin Lipsey (21 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 8/11 [73%] from the field).

Game 3: ISU defeated Idaho State 86-55. Telling Stat: Iowa State outscored the Tigers by 34 points in the paint. Standout Player: Tre King (16 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals on 6/9 [67%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cyclones have the best Defensive Steal Rate in the nation (per KenPom)

Outlook: Iowa State is only scheduled to play one top 100 (per KenPom) opponent in the non-conference schedule. Don’t be deceived by the massive blowouts against horrible competition.

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Game 1: USC defeated KSU 82-69. Telling Stat: The Wildcats were outscored in the paint 50-28. Standout Player: Tylor Perry (22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on 4/12 [33%] from deep).

Game 2: KSU defeated Bellarmine 83-75. Telling Stat: The Wildcats outscored the Kights 14-2 in transition. Standout Player: Tylor Perry (18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 4/10 [40%] from the field).

Stat to Know: KSU ranks outside of the top 250 teams nationally in both offensive eFG% and defensive eFG% allowed (per KenPom).

Outlook: The Wildcats got punched in the mouth in their season-opener by a good USC squad before struggling with a lowly opponent. The good news is that Kansas State won’t face another top 25 (per KenPom) opponent until conference play in January.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game 1: Tech defeated Texas A&M Commerce 73-46. Telling Stat: The Raiders had 29 FT attempts compared to the Lions who only had 1 FT attempt in the game. Standout Player: Darrion Williams (14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 5/7 [71%] from the field).

Game 2: Tech defeated San Jose State 56-42. Telling Stat: The Raiders outscored the Spartans 13-2 in points off turnovers in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Devan Cambridge (15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block on 7/12 [58%] from the field).

Stat to Know: Tech ranks 5th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom).

Outlook: The three-point shooting remains a major concern for this group who will need to rely on a stingy defense and easy buckets in transition to win games.

9. Oklahoma Sooners

Game 1: OU defeated Central Michigan 89-59. Telling Stat: The Sooners made 5 more field goals on 14 fewer attempts than the Chippewas. Standout Player: Otega Oweh (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block on 8/13 [62%] from the field).

Game 2: OU defeated Mississippi Valley State 82-43. Telling Stat: The Sooners outscored the Delta Devils 16-2 in transition. Standout Player: Otega Oweh (20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals on 8/11 [73%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Sooners rank 204th nationally in Assist-to-Turnover Ratio.

Outlook: Much like Iowa State, don’t allow yourself to get carried away looking at the margin of victory when the Sooners have faced a pair of terrible opponents thus far. Still, the defensive intensity and hustle have been impressive through two games.

10. BYU Cougars

Game 1: BYU defeated Houston Christian 110-63. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Huskies by 36 points from beyond the arc. Standout Player: Spencer Johnson (20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists on 8/16 [50%] from the field).

Game 2: BYU defeated SDSU 74-65. Telling Stat: The Cougars outscored the Aztecs 42-9 in bench points. Standout Player: Dallin Hall (18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 6/13 [46%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cougars rank 5th nationally in Defensive Rebound Rate (per KenPom).

Outlook: BYU has looked the part of a disciplined, balanced, and hungry team in the early going. Their win over San Diego State was rather impressive.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Game 1: Cincinnati defeated UIC 69-58. Telling Stat: The Bearcats outscored the Flames 20-2 in points off turnovers. Standout Player: Dan Skillings, Jr. (13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists on 5/12 [42%] from the field).

Game 2: Cincy defeated Detroit Mercy 93-61. Telling Stat: The Bearcats outscored the Titans 22-2 in second-chance points. Standout Player: John Newman III (13 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 4/7 [57%] from the field).

Game 3: Cincy defeated Eastern Washington 85-73. Telling Stat: The Bearcats made 38% of their 3P shots while the Eagles were just 22% from deep. Standout Player: Viktor Lakhin (26 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 9/12 [75%] from the field).

Stat to Know: Cincinnati ranks 8th nationally in Defensive Rebound Rate (per KenPom).

Outlook: The Bearcats are yet to find the type of reliable guard play they will need to compete in the Big 12 this season. Their frontcourt has, however, put them in position to beat the weak opponents they’ve faced so far.

12. UCF Knights

Game 1: UCF defeated FIU 85-62. Telling Stat: The Knights forced 24 turnovers. Standout Player: Jaylin Sellers (23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals on 8/15 [53%] from the field).

Game 2: Miami (FL) defeated UCF 88-72. Telling Stat: The Hurricanes outscored UCF 29-2 in transition. Standout Player: Jaylin Sellers (22 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals on 9/21 [43%] from the field).

Stat to Know: UCF ranks 334th nationally in turnovers per game (averaging 18.0 giveaways per contest).

Outlook: The Knights have to do a much better job of taking care of the ball. If they can cut down on the turnovers and find some much needed three-point shooting, their defense has looked respectable in the first couple of contests.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Game 1: Abilene Christian defeated OSU 64-59. Telling Stat: The Pokes missed 12 free-throws. Standout Player: Bryce Thompson (19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal on 8/15 [53%] from the field).

Game 2: OSU defeated Sam Houston State 85-70. Telling Stat: The Pokes made 10/17 (59%) of their three-pointers in the 2nd half. Standout Player: Javon Small (16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 6/10 [60%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Cowboys are 16/32 (50%) from the FT line thus far.

Outlook: The Pokes got a crucial bounce-back win against the Bearcats behind some strong 3P shooting. Still, this team looks shaky on both ends and will need to build momentum this week to get fully back on track.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game 1: WVU defeated Missouri State 67-59. Telling Stat: Outscored the Bears by 12 points from the FT line. Standout Player: Jesse Edwards (13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks on 4/7 [57%] from the field).

Game 2: Monmouth defeated WVU 73-65. Telling Stat: The Hawks outscored the Mountaineers 28-8 in transition. Standout Player: Jesse Edwards (16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block on 6/11 [55%] from the field).

Stat to Know: The Mountaineers rank 325th nationally in eFG% (per KenPom).

Outlook: West Virginia has really struggled out of the gate, barely beating Missouri State and then losing to Monmouth. This offense has no rhythm and outside of Jesse Edwards’s pair of strong performances, there isn’t much to be smiling about in Morgantown right now.

Conclusion

It’s early and most of these teams have been feasting on cupcake competition thus far. A pair of teams lost in embarrassing fashion. Overall, The Jayhawks, Longhorns, and Bears look to be in good shape. Sic Em!