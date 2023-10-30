Big 12 MBB Preview: Power Rankings Part 1

At this point we’ve looked at the Big 12’s new players and roster turnover/experience. Now we’ll try to sort out a preseason power ranking based on the apparent strength of each team’s top 8 players, starting with the bottom half of the league. Of course, many teams will rotate in 9 or more players, especially in the early part of the season. However, by March, most teams will have narrowed their rotation to 8 (or sometimes fewer) guys who they feel can be trusted with big minutes.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2022-23 Record: 31-7 (Postseason NIT Champions)

Coach: Grant McCasland (First Season with Program; Career Record: 155-77 [66.8%]; Reigning Postseason NIT Champions)

Projected Starting Lineup

Pop Isaacs

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’2” 170 lbs., Sophomore

Stats (Last Season): 11.5 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 25 games played (24 starts; 28.7 MPG) on 37/38/90 splits

Joe Toussaint

Measurables: Guard, #6, 6’0” 190 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/West Virginia): 9.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.6 APG in 34 games played (1 start; 21.7 MPG)

Devan Cambridge

Measurables: Forward, #35, 6’6” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Arizona State): 9.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 0.8 BPG in 36 games played (35 starts; 26.7 MPG) on 50/33/65 splits

Darrion Williams

Measurables: Forward, #5, 6’6” 210 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season w/Nevada): 7.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 33 games played (30 starts; 30.5 MPG) on 41/36/80 splits

Warren Washington

Measurables: Center, #22, 7’0” 220 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Nevada and Arizona State): 9.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, and 1.3 BPG in 82 games played (80 starts; 24.4 MPG) on 58/NA/68 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Lamar Washington

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’4” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 steals

Kerwin Walton

Measurables: Guard, #24, 6’5” 200 lbs., Senior Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with 45/41/88 shooting splits

KyeRon Lindsay

Measurables: Forward, #21, 6’8” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season w/Georgia): 6.2 PPG and 5.2 RPG in 10 games played (8 starts; 20.2 MPG) on 54/NA/53 splits

Outlook: Expect Texas Tech to slow things down and lock in on the defensive end. Coach McCasland’s teams have finished 350th or lower in adjusted tempo in each of the last 4 seasons including last year when they had THE slowest tempo in the nation (per KenPom).

9. Iowa State Cyclones

2022-23 Record: 19-14 (5th Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: TJ Otzelberger (Entering 3rd Season with Program; Career Record: 140-90 [60.9%]; Seeking ISU’s 1st Winning Conference-Record Season since 2017)

Projected Starting Lineup

Tamin Lipsey

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’1” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 7.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 2.2 SPG in 33 games played (all starts; 29.5 MPG) on 48/20/76 splits

Keshon Gilbert

Measurables: Guard, #10, 6’4” 190 lbs., Junior

UNLV Sophomore Keshon Gilbert is entering the transfer portal. Gilbert had a really good season where he averaged 12/4/3 and 2 Steals a game. He was also efficient shooting 46% from the field and 38% from three. Gilbert was one of the best defenders in college basketball as well pic.twitter.com/gT1FPPcrJw — KJ (@Kjpistons) March 22, 2023

Stats (Last Season w/UNLV): 11.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 31 games played (29 starts; 27.5 MPG) on 46/38/78 splits

Tre King

Measurables: Forward, #0, 6’7” 230 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Eastern Kentucky and Iowa State): 11.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG, and 0.7 BPG in 83 games played (63 starts; 23.8 MPG) on 51/28/74 splits

Omaha Biliew

Measurables: Forward, #33, 6’8” 210 lbs., Freshman Analysis: A potential one-and-done candidate, Biliew arrives in Ames with a reputation as an above-average defender and finisher in transition. His size and athleticism give him tremendous potential.

Robert Jones

Measurables: Center, #12, 6’10” 250 lbs., Senior Stats (Last Season): 5.7 PPG and 3.8 RPG in 33 games played (4 starts; 17.1 MPG) on 47/NA/40 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Jackson Paveletzke

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’2” 170 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season w/Wofford): 15.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG in 33 games played (all starts; 32.9 MPG) on 49/39/84 splits

Curtis Jones

Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’4” 170 lbs., Senior Stats (Last Season w/Buffalo): 15.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 31 games played (all starts; 31.5 MPG) on 41/36/78 splits

Milan Momcilovic

Measurables: Forward, #22, 6’8” 210 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The Wisconsin native projects as a versatile three-level scorer. He is at his best posting up and utilizing great footwork and a soft touch to make up for any size that he may lack.

Outlook: The Cyclones had the best defense in the Big 12 last year. This season, they are hoping that their trio of sharpshooting transfer guards lifts the offense to new heights and gives them a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

10. Cincinnati Bearcats

2022-23 Record: 23-13 (Missed the Big Dance for a 4th Straight Season)

Coach: Wes Miller (Entering 3rd Season with Program; Career Record: 226-163 [58.1%]; Seeking 1st NCAA Tournament Appearance in Cincy)

Projected Starting Lineup

Jizzle James

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’1” 190 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The son of NFL Hall of Famer, Edgerrin James, Jizzle has excellent speed and an effective mid-range game. He’ll likely be much more of a facilitator than a scorer this season.

CJ Fredricks

Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’3” 190 lbs., Redshirt Senior Stats (3 of Last 4 Seasons w/Iowa and Kentucky): 7.9 PPG, 1.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG in 79 games played (67 starts; 25.1 MPG) on 44/41/78 splits

Simas Lukosius

Measurables: Forward, #41, 6’8” 220 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season w/Butler): 11.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, and 1.0 SPG in 32 games played (all starts; 33.3 MPG) on 43/38/80 splits

Ody Oguama

Measurables: Forward, #33, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Wake Forest and Cincinnati): 5.5 PPG and 4.9 RPG in 89 games played (40 starts; 18.3 MPG) on 51/NA/60 splits

Viktor Lakhin

Measurables: Center, #30, 6’11” 240 lbs., Redshirt Junior Stats (Last Season): 11.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG, and 1.4 BPG in 33 games played (32 starts; 23.5 MPG) on 62/NA/56 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Day Day Thomas

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’0” 180 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season at JUCO-level): 19 PPG, 6 RPG, and 3 APG

Rayvon Griffith

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’6” 180 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Griffith chose Cincinnati over offers from Kansas, UCLA, and Alabama among others. He is incredibly athletic and versatile and the coaching staff has praised his toughness.

Sage Tolentino

Measurables: Center, #44, 7’0” 240 lbs., Redshirt Freshman Stats (Last Season): 5 points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes played across 2 games

Please Note: Multiple-Time Transfers, Aziz Bandaogo (11 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 BPG last season) and Jamille Reynolds (10 PPG and 5 RPG last season) both saw their eligibility waivers denied by the NCAA.

Outlook: The Bearcats are crossing their fingers hoping for favorable eligibility rulings on a couple of their high-profile incoming transfers. Without them, the floor for this squad is pretty low (which is where I have them now). If Bandaogo and Reynolds are permitted to play by the NCAA this season, Cincinnati could easily be a borderline NCAA Tournament team.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

2022-23 Record: 19-15 (8th Place Finish in the Big 12)

Coach: Josh Eilert (Interim; 16th Season on WVU’s Coaching Staff; Kansas State Grad)

Projected Starting Lineup

Kerr Kriisa

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’3” 180 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Arizona): 9.8 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.9 APG in 68 games played (65 starts; 30.4 MPG) on 36/35/79 splits

Seth Wilson

Measurables: Guard, #14, 6’2” 220 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists with 39/42/80 splits

Kobe Johnson

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’3” 200 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions): 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 57/20/50 splits

Quinn Slazinski

Measurables: Forward, #11, 6’9” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Iona): 8.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.4 APG in 40 games played (26 starts; 21.0 MPG) on 38/33/82 splits

Jesse Edwards

Measurables: Center, #7, 6’11” 240 lbs., Super Senior

Jesse Edwards averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 32.6 minutes for Syracuse last season, being named All-ACC Third Team and to the All-ACC Defensive Team as a junior. Huge addition for Bob Huggins. https://t.co/f163jJoij0 pic.twitter.com/buLotpVDCf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2023

Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Syracuse): 13.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 2.8 BPG in 56 games played (all starts; 30.6 MPG) on 63/NA/67 splits

Please Note: Two-time transfer, RaeQuan Battle (who averaged 17.7 PPG last season) was declared ineligible by the NCAA who denied his waiver.

Projected Top Reserves

Noah Farrakhan

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’1” 170 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Eastern Michigan): 14.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 0.9 SPG in 57 games played (53 starts; 30.8 MPG) on 43/34/76 splits

Ofri Naveh

Measurables: Forward, #9, 6’6” 180 lbs., Freshman Analysis: The wing flashed some impressive shot-making ability with the Israeli U18 team in the European FIBA tournament this summer. His versatility should get him a spot in the rotation this season.

Akok Akok

Measurables: Forward, #13, 6’9” 220 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Georgetown): 6.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 2.0 BPG in 31 games played (all starts; 30.1 MPG) on 46/28/74 splits

Outlook: The Mountaineers have gone through an offseason unlike any that I’ve ever seen. Their hall-of-fame coach went through a pair of scandals before being relieved of command and then there was drama concerning whether or not Huggins had actually resigned. The team had an incredible incoming class of transfers before the coaching drama and shockingly was able to hold onto several of those high-profile transferees after the drama. West Virginia is very much a wild card this season in the Big 12. Temper expectations, but don’t be shocked when they knock off a few teams in the upper echelon of the league.

12. Oklahoma Sooners

2022-23 Record: 15-17 (First Losing Record Season since 2017)

Coach: Porter Moser (Entering 3rd Season with Program; Career Record: 327-275 [54.3%]; 1 Final Four Appearance)

Projected Starting Lineup

Milos Uzan

Measurables: Guard, #12, 6’4” 190 lbs., Sophomore

Stats (Last Season): 7.6 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.0 APG in 32 games played (24 starts; 28.6 MPG) on 47/41/77 splits

Javian McCollum

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’2” 160 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season w/Siena): 15.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 27 games played (25 starts; 30.8 MPG) on 43/36/89 splits

Otega Oweh

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’5” 210 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 4.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 1.2 SPG in 28 games played (9 starts; 13.2 MPG) on 44/NA/65 splits

Jalon Moore

Measurables: Forward, #14, 6’7” 220 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season w/Georgia Tech): 7.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 0.9 BPG in 32 games played (15 starts; 20.6 MPG) on 43/11/69 splits

John Hugley IV

Measurables: Center, #1, 6’10” 270 lbs., Redshirt Junior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/Pittsburgh): 13.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 1.2 APG in 40 games played (37 starts; 27.4 MPG) on 47/23/71 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Le’Tre Darthard

Measurables: Guard, #0, 6’4” 190 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Utah Valley): 13.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 37 games played (all starts; 29.2 MPG) on 43/36/89 splits

Rivaldo Soares

Measurables: Guard, #5, 6’6” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Oregon): 7.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.8 APG in 36 games played (33 starts; 27.9 MPG) on 38/25/83 splits

Jacolb Cole

Measurables: Forward, #24, 6’7” 210 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Cole is the exact sort of recruit that Coach Moser likes, a three-star guy with a chip on his shoulder who will out-hustle anyone. Most of his impact will be on the defensive end.

Outlook: The Sooners had, by far, the worst turnover margin in the Big 12 last year. They’ll lean on their new transfer guards to take better care of the ball as the program tries to build in its final season as a member of the Big 12.

13. BYU Cougars

2022-23 Record: 19-15 (First Conference-Play Losing Record Season since 2005)

Coach: Mark Pope (Entering 5th Season with Program; Career Record: 164-97 [62.8%]; Seeking 2nd Ever NCAA Tournament Bid)

Projected Starting Lineup

Dallin Hall

Measurables: Guard, #30, 6’4” 200 lbs., Sophomore Stats (Last Season): 7.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 3.2 APG in 34 games played (21 starts; 20.6 MPG) on 41/37/63 splits

Spencer Johnson

Measurables: Guard, #20, 6’5” 170 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season): 11.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.8 APG, and 1.6 SPG in 25 games played (22 starts; 29.0 MPG) on 51/46/76 splits

Jaxson Robinson

Measurables: Forward, #2, 6’6” 190 lbs., Senior Stats (Last Season): 8.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.8 APG in 33 games played (30 starts; 28.1 MPG) on 39/34/68 splits

Fousseyni Traore

Measurables: Forward, #45, 6’6” 250 lbs., Junior Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 11.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.2 APG, and 1.0 BPG in 66 games played (54 starts; 24.2 MPG) on 60/NA/75 splits

Aly Khalifa

Measurables: Center, #50, 6’11” 250 lbs., Junior

Aly Khalifa is the closest thing imo to Nikola Jokic in college basketball. The 6'11 sophomore has exceptional feel, footwork & shot-making ability.



Truly just a fun player to watch go to work.

Through 20 games:

28.4 mpg

11.2 ppg

7.2 rpg

3.2 apg

31% 3PT pic.twitter.com/BgjUuloSRb — On The Clock (@OnThe_ClockBB) January 25, 2023

Stats (Last Season w/Charlotte): 11.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG in 34 games played (all starts; 28.6 MPG) on 51/38/74 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Trevin Knell

Measurables: Guard, #21, 6’5” 190 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons): 6.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.0 APG in 62 games played (24 starts; 18.1 MPG) on 43/40/64 splits

Dawson Baker

Measurables: Guard, #25, 6’4” 180 lbs., Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/UC Irvine): 12.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.2 APG in 79 games played (71 starts; 26.0 MPG) on 46/37/79 splits

Noah Waterman

Measurables: Center, #0, 6’11” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons w/Detroit Mercy and BYU): 7.2 PPG and 3.6 RPG in 69 games played (43 starts; 21.8 MPG) on 44/40/63 splits

Outlook: Last season, the Cougars lost games to South Dakota (KenPom 297), Loyola Marymount (KenPom 109), San Francisco (KenPom 101), and Pepperdine (KenPom 188). Notwithstanding the fact that BYU brought most of their key contributors and that this is an experienced group, it’s hard to project that a squad that struggled against bad teams last year is going to do much more than get trounced in the Big 12 this season.

14. UCF Knights

2022-23 Record: 19-15 (4th Consecutive Season to Miss the NCAA Tournament)

Coach: Johnny Dawkins (Entering 8th Season with Program; Career Record: 287-202 [58.7%]; Seeking 1st 20-Win Season since 2019.

Projected Starting Lineup

Darius Johnson

Measurables: Guard, #3, 6’1” 200 lbs., Junior Stats (Last Season): 10.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 2.2 SPG in 25 games played (22 starts; 30.9 MPG) on 39/27/86 splits

Jaylin Sellers

Measurables: Guard, #24, 6’4” 200 lbs., Junior

Stats (Last Season w/Ball State): 13.5 PPG and 3.7 RPG in 31 games played (30 starts; 30.0 MPG) on 49/45/76 splits

Shemarri Allen

Measurables: Guard, #2, 6’4” 190 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season w/Kansas City): 17.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 2.0 SPG in 29 games played (28 starts; 34.7 MPG) on 41/34/72 splits

CJ Walker

Measurables: Forward, #21, 6’8” 210 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 3 Seasons): 7.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG in 55 games played (34 starts; 24.9 MPG) on 46/31/58 splits

Ibrahima Diallo

Measurables: Center, #11, 7’0” 240 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last 2 Seasons w/San Jose State): 6.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 1.6 BPG in 48 games played (47 starts; 18.7 MPG) on 56/NA/47 splits

Projected Top Reserves

Comeh Emuobor

Measurables: Guard, #4, 6’5” 200 lbs., Freshman Analysis: Emuobor projects as an above-average perimeter defender. He’s a guy who can get downhill and either finish or kick it out to his teammates for open shots.

Antwann Jones

Measurables: Guard, #1, 6’6” 210 lbs., Redshirt Senior Stats (Last Healthy Season per 100 Possessions w/Creighton): 18.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists

Omar Payne

Measurables: Center, #5, 6’10” 230 lbs., Super Senior Stats (Last Season per 100 Possessions w/Jacksonville): 18.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks

Outlook: The Knights had the 2nd best defense in the AAC last year (behind only Houston). They’ll need to continue trying to win with their defense as they adjust to life in the Big 12.

Conclusion

None of these teams are terrible. Seriously, even UCF has a lot of experience and size and OU has some intriguing incoming transfer guards. I don’t think any team is going to go winless in conference play this year and even the “bottom-of-the-barrel” teams discussed herein will pull off some big upsets. Be on the lookout for my power ranking of the top half of the conference to be released soon. Sic Em!