Baylor MBB No. 20 in Preseason AP Poll

Today the Preseason AP Top 25 was released. The Bears check in at No. 20, their lowest preseason AP ranking since 2017. The ranking snaps a streak of 3 consecutive preseason top 10 appearances for the Bears. This is the 6th season in a row where Baylor is a part of the preseason top 25 (by far, the longest such streak in program history).

POLL ALERT: Kansas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll, followed by Duke and Purdue.



Yesterday, the preseason KenPom ratings came out. Baylor is ranked No. 7 in the nation there (No. 5 offensively and No. 20 defensively). There’s a significant disconnect between the KenPom ratings for several teams including Baylor. Another arguably underrated team would be Alabama which is KenPom’s No. 10 team in the nation and No. 23 in the Preseason AP Poll. Meanwhile, FAU and Miami (FL), KenPom’s Nos. 37 and 45 respectively are each in the AP preseason top 15. As we know though, it’s not about where you start, it’s about how strong you finish.

Elsewhere in the ranking, Big 12 teams Kansas, Houston, and Texas are slotted at No. 1, No. 7, and No. 18 respectively. TCU and Kansas State are among the teams receiving votes. Also, future Big 12 teams, Arizona and Colorado are either ranked or receiving votes.