GAME THREAD: No. 19 Baylor Bears vs No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

The No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) in (what must surely be) the first top 20 showdown between these two teams. The Bears are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss, while TCU hopes to steal one and move to 2-0 in conference play.

TCU is led by junior guard Mike Miles Jr., who is averaging almost 19 points per game this season. And for Baylor, Adam Flagler and Keyonte George are rejoined by junior guard LJ Cryer, who is returning from concussion protocol.

Baylor is favored in this game. Per KenPom, they are a 5-point favorite. That only tells you, though, that this is going to be a very difficult bounce-back game. In the past, this would have been one of the easier games on the schedule. But since losing to Northwestern State in the third game of the season, TCU has beat Iowa, Providence, Utah, and Texas Tech, all top 50-ish KenPom teams.

Baylor’s guards will have to be on point in this one. Shooting and turnovers cannot be a problem if the Bears want to avoid the first 0-2 hole to start conference play in a long time.