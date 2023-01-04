Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, Commits to Baylor MBB

Intro

Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, has committed to play college basketball at Baylor University. That is redundant with the title of this article, but never gets old typing or reading. This is a MASSIVE get for Coach Drew and his recruiting staff...shout out to Coach Brooks, Coach Jakus, and many more. Missi chose Baylor after narrowing his top three schools to Baylor, Stanford, and Texas. Missi’s commitment gives Baylor the #1 Recruiting Class in 2024. There are rumors swirling that Missi will reclassify and join the Class of 2023; but let’s assume Missi will join the 2024 until we know otherwise.

Recruiting websites all vary on ratings, stars, etc, all of the following metrics are from 247Sports. According to 247Sports Composite, Missi is a 5-Star player, with a rating of 0.9929, this only goes to 1.0, so yes very good. Missi is the 18th ranked player in the country, 2nd ranked Center in the country, and 3rd ranked player in the state of California.

Missi is currently a Junior and attends Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA. Prolific Prep is the #1 High School Boys Basketball Team in America.

Brief Background

Missi made his way to Prolific Prep after spending his younger years in Belgium, Cameroon, and Maryland before moving to California to finish his high school career. Missi has only been playing basketball for about a year. This speaks to his work ethic, natural talent, and heart; all of which are displayed when you watch the kid hoop.

Last year Missi burst on to the scene as a college, and NBA prospect. While playing at West Nottingham in Maryland, Missi showed out at the Northeast Preview, which jumpstarted his recruiting journey. 14 months later, Missi is a Baylor Bear. We hope to learn, and tell more of his story as Missi is now officially a Bear.

2024 West Nottingham (MD) 6’11" F Yves Missi got a lot of attention for his play at the Northeast Preview last weekend! @MaxFeldman6 pic.twitter.com/IXRLEcIKtp — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) November 7, 2021

Yves Missi Eye Test

Now this is my absolute favorite part of writing for OurDailyBears. I get to overreact and draw insane comparisons that will absolutely come true. Here’s what I see from Yves Missi.

Missi is an elite shot blocker, and not just at the rim. He has the ability to contest jump-shots and play solid defense at the perimeter with disciplined footwork. There was a possession on tape where Missi blocked a shot at the rim, the offense rebounded the ball, kicked the ball to a shooter in the corner, and Missi closed out to make a block on the three ball in the same possession.

Missi runs the floor with purpose, which is key for a Center. The expectation for a Center isn’t to space the floor and run with pace, but instead to go from rim to rim and seal the defender. Missi does this with near flawless execution. By sealing his defender early in the possession Missi gives the offense easy looks almost every time down the floor.

Missi is a great finisher in the paint. He opts for dunks over layups, and has great hands on dump off passes from his teammates. His quick feet and first jump also make him a deadly put-back threat.

This is just a quick eye test, but I couldn’t be more excited to have Missi in green and gold, he is the perfect modern day big. Now I get to make my comparison...Yves has the same game as Robert Williams on the Boston Celtics, you know like the best rim protector and lob threat in the NBA?

Here’s a quick look at his game from a showcase earlier this year.

Conclusion

As the recruiting landscape stands today, Yves Missi will add to Baylor’s 2024 class that includes Jason Asemota (5-Star SF) and Rob Wright (4-Star PG). As we mentioned above, this gives Baylor the top ranked recruiting class for 2024. The 2023 class is nasty as well with Ja’Kobe Walter (5-Star SG) and Miro Little (4-Star PG) coming to Baylor this summer, in the even Missi reclassifies. To note: Baylor is still in the running for top ranked player in the class of 2024 Tre Johnson from Lake Highlands in Dallas, TX, but that is a post for another day.

Yves Missi will immediately be an impact player on the court for Baylor. Off the court someone has to get Yves in touch with French luxury fashion brand, Yves Saint Laurent for an NIL deal, it just makes too much sense; the tunnel fits would be incredible. This program keeps on rolling with no sign of it slowing down. Now let’s go win another National Championship.