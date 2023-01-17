GAME THREAD: No. 21 Baylor Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

The No. 21 Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3) are eying a 3-game win streak tonight as they head into Supermarkets Arena to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5).

This game will be a strength-on-strength matchup as the Raiders ride a solid defense and mediocre offense against the Bears’ Big 12 best offense and worst defense.

As long as Baylor can keep Texas Tech out of transition, it’s unlikely the Raiders can score with the Bears, although the reintegration of Fardwas Aimaq, the high profile transfer from Utah State, could be an unpredictable element. His debut on Saturday against Texas was modest, going 12 and 3 on sub 50% shooting from two-point range. That’s not exactly what you look for from your talented 6-11 center. Baylor has limited depth at center, though. If Texas Tech has hopes of winning tonight, it will be on a Aimaq breakout and one of De’Vion Harmon or Pop Isaacs going off. Isaacs in particular is a chucker. He can change the complexion of the game from outside quickly.

Baylor’s winning formula is pretty well established at this point: make threes, get to the line, and don’t cough to ball up to give the other team transition looks. In the past TTU has had burly guards and wings that have bullied Baylor. Outside of Kevin Obanor, they don’t really have a lot of those guys you’re worried about. If the Bears can pack the paint like they did Saturday, then only a sharpshooting night from Tech, who are just above average from outside, would be cause for a lot of worry.

And of course — let’s hope this doesn't devolve into another foul fest as has happened in the past.