GAME THREAD - Baylor Bears vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-3) as both teams look for a second victory in Big 12 play.

Despite an up and down season, the Cowboys still come into Waco as the 7th ranked KenPom defense and 33rd overall. It’s on offense where they struggled, ranked 123rd nationally as they shoot just 32.7% from three, a full point under the national average of 33.7%. The Bears are up to 36% from three on the year.

Where Oklahoma State really struggles is turning the ball over. They ranked 335th of 363 in turnover percentage. If both teams live into their turnover struggles, this game could quickly become a track meet. Expect to see a lot of chaos as the game unfolds.

The Bears need to bank this home win tonight. Losing their first two game games put them well behind other teams at the top of the league. Now a quarter into conference play, the Bears cannot afford to drop another home game to a lower tier Big 12 team (which is still an NCAA Tournament caliber team!) if they want to get back to the top tier of the conference.

Of course, it’s the Big 12. Anyone can win any game.