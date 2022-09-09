4 Star PG Robert Wright III Commits To Baylor MBB

Robert Wright III, On3’s No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has committed to Baylor, he tells @On3Recruits.



“I chose Baylor because it’s a family environment.”



Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/IwwavKEYmv pic.twitter.com/Etxcd9Algd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 9, 2022

Robert Wright III is bringing his talents from Philadelphia, PA to Waco, TX. Wright is a 4-star PG and the 32nd ranked recruit in the class of 2024. Wright’s commitment continues the recruiting momentum that Coach Drew and staff have carried throughout the summer. Starting with the commitment of Wright’s 2024 classmate 5-star SF Jason Asemota.

Wright chose Baylor over Miami, Syracuse, Maryland, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Louisville, Kansas State and a number of other programs. This is a huge win for the Bears.

The combination of Asemota and Wright have Baylor ranked as the #1 recruiting class in 2024. It is early in the recruiting cycle, but this is a great sign for the health of the Baylor Men’s Basketball program. To put it simply Baylor is quickly entering blue blood program territory and establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Let’s take a quick look at what Wright is bringing to Baylor.

Stats, Measurables, and Background

Robert Wright III stands at 6’ 1” and 180 lbs. Wright has an incredible build for a PG that still has two years left of high school. Wright will continue to develop throughout his junior and senior seasons and come to Waco ready to contribute immediately.

According to MaxPreps, Wright averages 16.2 PPG, 3.9 APG, 4.4 RPG, and 1.3 SPG. Wright is the definition of a do it all PG.

One thing we can tell from Wright’s commitment interview and commitment video is that family is incredibly important to him. He will fit in perfectly at Baylor.

Tale of the Tape

After watching some tape, there is a bold comparison to be made, Wright’s game mirrors Damian Lillard.

Wright makes everyone around him better when he is on the court. His jumpshot is deadly, and if there is any space his quick release fills up the bucket. This strength in his game, forces defenders play Wright extremely tight.

Wright’s exceptional dribble allows him to get by defenders with speed and creativity while always playing under control. The control and smoothness Wright plays with allows him to keep his eyes up and find teammates for easy buckets.

As the stats show, Wright is a great rebounder for a guard and plays solid defense on the perimeter. His quick hands and basketball instincts make him a nightmare as an on ball defender.

Final Verdict

Wright is a huge get and will be a cornerstone on Baylor’s team. The combination of Wright and Asemota spearheading the 2024 class should fill Baylor Nation with excitement and expectation for the future of the program.

Sic ‘Em Bears.