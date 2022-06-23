Baylor Lands 2023 5-Star SG Ja’Kobe Walter

The Baylor Bears have added another five-star recruit, this one in the 2023 class. Ja’Kobe Walter, the top rated shooting guard in the class by multiple outlets, makes three straight classes with a five-star recruit, something that hasn’t happened since Baylor recruited Perry Jones III, Quincy Miller, and Isaiah Austin back in 2010-2012.

Baylor got Walter over the likes of Kansas, Texas, and Auburn.

2023 5⭐️ Ja’Kobe Walter has committed to Baylor and Scott Drew.



Walter is an excellent scoring guard that can shoot, get to the rack and make plays for others. The #17 player in the ESPN100.



Was also considering Auburn, Alabama, Kansas and Texas. A HUGE pickup for Baylor. pic.twitter.com/AKWJH4Pxcw — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 22, 2022

Walter is known for scoring at multiple levels. He can shoot from outside, get to the rim, and do some light creation for others. At 6’ 5”, he has the size to defend multiple wing positions and slot in alongside two other guards, allowing Drew to continue to play the three-guard lineups that have worked so well in recent years.

Walter joins Miro Little in the ‘23 class. Little is reportedly an elite level passer, which could make for a fun combination with the dynamic scoring of Walter.

The recruits keep rolling in for the Big XII back-to-back champs!