Adam Flagler Returning to Baylor

The Championship guard will return for his Senior season.

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor can decisively claim to have the best backcourt in the Big 12, as guard Adam Flagler announced his withdrawal from the NBA draft and subsequent return to Baylor for his Senior season.

With the new talent inbound and the returning veteran leadership, this Baylor backcourt has to be considered one of the most potent in the nation, not to mention the Big 12.

Flagler was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2021. Expect Flagler to play more of a true point guard role, helping to organize an offense that will likely feature minutes from Keyonte George and an increased role by LJ Cryer.

This is absolutely fantastic news. Welcome back, Adam!

