MBB: Miro Little Commits, Sochan Declares

By mattisbear
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-North Carolina vs Baylor Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday brought two announcements for Men’s Basketball, one expected departure and one welcome addition.

Per his Twitter, Jeremy Sochan has officially declared for the NBA Draft and will forego his remaining college eligibility. Sochan is currently mocked to be drafted as high as 11th in June’s NBA Draft, and carries with him a well-rounded skillset desirable to just about every NBA GM.

The 6-foot-9 Sochan averaged just under 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game, making him one of the most well-rounded talents in this year’s pool of potential draftees.

We can’t wait to see where Jeremy lands and we wish him all the luck in the world! Sic ‘Em Jeremy!

At roughly the same time, coveted 2023 Finnish PG Miro Little made his commitment to Baylor. Little was recruited heavily and had narrowed his final choice to Villanova and Indiana.

Little is a very well-rounded offensive player that brings with him, potentially, the best natural passing talent ever seen at Baylor.

At 6’3”, Little brings much desired size and athleticism to the backcourt. Similar to Sochan, Little brings a high basketball IQ and understanding of the game, using his time developing at Helsinki Basketball Academy and playing for Finland in the U18 Nordic Cup.

ESPN’s Draft Prospect guru Jonathan Givony is high on Little, noting his statistical production in this last season as “historic”.

The results tell the story. If you want to play basketball at an elite level and have a real shot at the NBA, Baylor is going to be one of the best choices in the nation.

Welcome Miro!

