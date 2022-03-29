MBB: Brooks III, Nuness, Jakus Promoted, Tweety Carter Added to Staff

Next man up!

After the departure of Jerome Tang for the Head Coaching job in Manhattan, both Alvin Brooks III and John Jakus have both been promoted to the role of Associate Head Coach.

Alvin Brooks III (son of former Houston Head Coach Alvin Brooks II) has been on staff since 2016 after four years under Bruce Weber at Kansas State. Prior to Kansas State, Brooks won consecutive NJCAA Division I Championships with Arkansas-Fort Smith in 2006 and in 2007 with Midland College. Brooks was involved with the most recent recruiting success, helping the Bears to sign the likes of Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, and Langston Love.

John Jakus is entering his 6th year with the Bears, while most prominently known for being featured in a Jimmy Fallon viral video his approach to offensive spacing and using analytics to create more efficient shots. Prior to coaching at Baylor, “Jakus was on Mark Few’s staff as director of operations at Gonzaga for the three seasons prior to joining the Baylor staff. He assisted the coaching staff with scouting using both film and advanced analytics, and he helped establish a series of cultural beliefs that allowed both the offensive and defensive efficiencies to improve.” (BaylorBears.com)

Additionally, Jared Nuness has been promoted to Assistant Coach. Coach Nuness has served for twelve years on the Baylor staff, the most recent five as the Special Assistant & Director of Player Development. Prior to that, Nuness served as Director of Video Operations.

Last but certainly not least, a familiar face returns to the Baylor sideline. Tweety Carter, known for his spectacular play in a Baylor uniform from 2006-2010, has been hired on to the staff as Director of Player Development. The first-ever McDonald’s All-American to play at Baylor, Tweety averaged 15 points per game for the 2009-2010 team that only nearly missed out on the first Final Four trip for the Scott Drew-era Bears. Carter is Baylor’s all-time leader in Big 12 Wins, games played, and minutes played (BaylorBears.com).

Congratulations to all of these well-deserving men! Sic ‘Em!