GAMETHREAD: No. 10 Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Two days after six players played 30+ minutes in a win over TCU, the Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4) travel to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8).

Oklahoma State won 61-54 in Waco back on January 15th, a game in which James Akinjo played only 23 hobbled minutes and Jeremy Sochan sat out with injury. Both of those players are healthy now, but the status of Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer is questionable. Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua is, of course, out.

Against TCU, Scott Drew and the coaching staff managed the rotations masterfully. The three wings shared duties with Flo Thamba to keep all their minutes within reason. One of Akinjo and Dale Bonner, however, was on the floor at all times, and both were on the floor for all but three minutes. Their minute load and energy levels will be the ones to watch. If they start getting sloppy on either end, expect tired legs to be the reason. That’s before accounting, even, for the top 20 defense that OSU brings to the table.

Bryce Thompson was the games leading scorer last time with 19. It will take shared effort to keep him out of the lane. Expect Moussa Cisse and Keylon Boone to be aggressive in trying to get Thamba into foul trouble.

Last game, Oklahoma State won it in transition. That will again be the key, as both teams will bog down in the half court.