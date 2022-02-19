GAMETHREAD: No. 7 Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs

These Bears just can’t catch a break.

Out today: Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua, Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, Langston Love, Mitchell Paul, and Kinjana Love. Yes, even the end of the bench is decimated.

For Baylor to have a chance today, they will need outstanding performances from everyone on the court. Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday are likely to see minutes. Turner, especially will have to be solid today. James Akinjo and Dale Bonner are the only healthy rotation guards available to play today.

When these teams met back in Fort Worth in January was the last time Baylor had a full squad healthy and available. Mike Miles went off in the first half of that game before Akinjo, Flagler, and Cryer pushed Baylor on a 17-0 run and put the game away in the second half.

It’s another game that tests the toughness, resilience, and guts of this team.

A note of fun: Jared Butler will receive his championship ring at halftime!