GAME THREAD: No. 7 Baylor Bears at No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

With only 6 games remaining in the regular season, the No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3) travel to Lubbock to face the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4).

The Bears and Raiders sit only a game apart in second and third place in the Big XII, respectively.

Baylor, fresh off a win against the Texas Longhorns, will be searching for a way to replace Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua’s production and presence. A lot will come onto the shoulders of Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan. The big question tonight: How well does Baylor play without a true center on the court? Texas Tech is a long, physical driving team. Can Baylor keep them out of the paint? With Tchamwa-Tchatchoua out, that’s a difficult ask.

All of our prayers and best wishes are with you, EJ.

From @BaylorMBB: Sad news for Everyday Jon. Prayers for a smooth recovery #SicEm | #CultureofJOY @JonathanTchamwa is nicknamed “Everyday Jon” because he gives elite effort everyday! He will work to overcome this injury! We will help him… More importantly, God got Jon! pic.twitter.com/W2LzmL0Hyu — Alvin Brooks III (@Coach_AB3) February 13, 2022

LJ Cryer is also expected to be out with his continued foot injury.

UPDATE: Cryer is expected to play tonight! That’s good news, so long as he’s not risking re-injury. James Akinjo is also playing through a foot injury.

For Tech, Kevin McCullar, a key player for them, is out with injury.

With a win, Baylor will keep pace right behind the Kansas Jayhawks for the conference title. KU just keeps squeaking out wins, though, and Baylor’s running out of opportunities (and players) to gain ground.

For tonight, the goal is a road win in Lubbock. Sic’em Bears!