Big XII (MBB) Week 3 Recap and Power Rankings

Intro

If you’re reading this, I hope last week you got some much needed and likely long overdue R&R. As football season starts to wind down and more and more people begin paying attention to hoops, we’re starting to see fewer buy games and more big-time matchups.

It was a largely uneventful week for Baylor and Texas, the Big XII’s top teams, who knocked off UCLA and Gonzaga respectively the week before last. The rest of the league was involved in the myriad of mid-season tournament events that took place last week. The conference saw teams compete from Hawaii to the Bahamas and a large number of locales in between.

Last week I was sick pretty much the entire time meaning that I didn’t get to watch all of these games and further, that I didn’t do videos/tweet embeds for the games this week. I’ll try to be better about that going forward. If you wanna see last week’s post, here you go.

My Team of the Week: Iowa State. I’ve had the Cyclones higher respective to other Big XII teams than what KenPom or AP voters would have called for going back to the preseason. We saw why this week as Iowa State took down Villanova and (at the time) No. 1 ranked North Carolina on back-to-back days.

My Player of the Week: Markquis Nowell, Kansas State. Leading the Wildcats to a 3-0 record on the week and the Caymand Islands Classic championship, Nowell accumulated 56 points, 11 rebounds, 27 assists, and 2 steals on 45.2% FG, 31.3% 3P, and 86.7% FT.

Game 1: McNeese State Cowboys

Score: BU: 89 McNeese: 60

By the Numbers:

+10 in turnover margin.

Assisted on 30/34 (88.2%) made field goals.

Pulled away thanks to a 27-7 run.

Standouts:

Keyonte George: 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 22 minutes on 46.2% FG, 36.4% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Adam Flagler: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals in 28 minutes on 55.6% FG and 50.0% 3P.

LJ Cryer: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 26 minutes on 53.8% FG and 33.3% 3P.

Takeaways:

The defense is starting to figure things out.

After a sloppy start to the game, the 2nd half went much more smoothly.

All 5 members of the backcourt were phenomenal.

ODB Recap: Here

What’s Next: Marquette (11/29) and Gonzaga (12/2)

Outlook

It wasn’t a particularly illuminating week for the Bears who cruised to their only victory against an inferior opponent. Still, they currently have the top offense in the nation (per KenPom). This week will tell us a lot about just how good the Bears are this year.

Game 1: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Score: UT: 73 N Arizona: 48

By the Numbers:

+6 in turnover margin.

Held the Lumberjacks to 17/54 (31.5%) from the field.

Blowout was fueled by a 27-3 run in the 1st half.

Standouts:

Marcus Carr: 17 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, and 3 steals in 24 minutes on 53.8% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 0.0% FT.

Tyrese Hunter: 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 21 minutes on 55.6% FG and 0.0% 3P.

Dillon Mitchell: 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal in 19 minutes on 66.7% FG and 60.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The Horns took care of business behind another strong defensive showing.

This team likely won’t be a consistently good 3P shooting group.

A nice no-stress start to feast week for Texas.

Game 2: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Score: UT: 91 UTRGV: 54

By the Numbers:

+11 in turnover margin.

+5 in rebounding margin (16 offensive boards).

Held the Vaqueros to just 19/54 (35.2%) from the field.

Standouts:

Sir’Jabari Rice: 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 25 minutes off the bench on 61.5% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Marcus Carr: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 24 minutes on 54.5% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Tyrese Hunter: 17 points and 2 steals in 28 minutes on 50.0% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The best offense for the Longhorns comes when they get out in transition off of turnovers.

Disu is a powerful presence down low.

This team has a lot of good rim protection.

What’s Next: Creighton (12/1)

Outlook

Like the Bears, Texas had an easy Thanksgiving week sandwiched between weeks featuring matchups against Top 10 caliber teams. The Horns have an elite defense that will be tested by an excellent offense this week.

Game 1: NC State Wolfpack

Score: KU: 80 NCSU: 74

By the Numbers:

Held the Wolfpack to 24/62 (38.7%) from the field.

Assisted on 14/24 (58.3%) made field goals.

Won the game due, in large part, to a late 8-1 run.

Standouts:

Gradey Dick: 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 35 minutes on 41.2% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jalen Wilson: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 35 minutes on 33.3% FG, 20.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Kevin McCullar, Jr.: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 34 minutes on 33.3% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Takeaways:

Coach Self doesn’t trust his bench to give him much in tightly contested games.

McCullar is clutch.

Dick is tough to contain,

Game 2: Wisconsin Badgers

Score: KU: 69 Wisconsin: 68

By the Numbers:

+15 in rebounding margin (14 offensive boards).

Offense went 24/62 (38.7%) from the field.

-7 in turnover margin.

Standouts:

Jalen Wilson: 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 1 assist in 40 minutes on 45.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 64.3% FT.

Kevin McCullar, Jr.: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 36 minutes on 43.8% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Dajuan Harris, Jr.: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in 38 minutes on 28.6% FG, 100.0% 3P, 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

It’s better to be lucky than good, the final possession of OT (after a time out) resulted in a HORRIBLE shot from Clemence and a lucky game winner from Pettiford.

If shots aren’t falling for Dick, this offense isn’t THAT great.

McCullar’s 3 to send it OT was clutch.

Game 3: Tennessee Volunteers

Score: KU: 50 Tennessee: 64

By the Numbers:

-18 in rebounding margin (15 offensive boards allowed).

Outscored by 21 points from beyond the arc.

Held to just 17/53 (32.1%) from the field.

Standouts:

Kevin McCullar, Jr.: 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals in 30 minutes on 40.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

Joseph Yesufu: 14 points and 1 steal in 27 minutes off the bench on 54.5% FG and 33.3% 3P.

Jalen Wilson: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 39 miutes on 20.0% FG, 20.0% 3P, and 87.5% FT.

Takeaways:

KU’s star duo of Wilson and Dick struggled, and there’s not much else for this team to use offensively.

Lack of bench productivity (outside of Yesufu) really hurt the Jayhawks here.

Tennessee was the bigger, stronger, and more physical team in this matchup.

What’s Next: Texas Southern (11/28) and Seton Hall (12/1)

Outlook

Kansas is a tremendously talented team. Their offense is entirely too dependent on their star wings to be efficient. If 2 of those 3 struggle, the offense and team will struggle. The depth just isn’t there yet. This team is very good but a step or two below the duo ahead of them. They haven’t dominated a team since the start of the season.

4) Iowa State Cyclones (Weekly Record: 2-1)

Game 1: Villanova Wildcats

Score: ISU: 81 Nova: 79

By the Numbers:

Assisted on 22/30 (73.3%) made field goals.

Led by as much as 16 points in the 2nd half.

Nova closed regulation on a 7-1 run to send it to OT.

Standouts:

Osun Osunniyi: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 21 minutes on 80.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Gabe Kalscheur: 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 35 minutes off the bench on 42.1% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jaren Holmes: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals in 38 minutes on 33.3% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Takeaways:

Cyclones dominated the paint.

Iowa State was the much deeper team.

Osunniyi is a grown a** man.

Game 2: North Carolina Tar Heels

Score: ISU: 70 UNC: 65

By the Numbers:

+4 in turnover margin.

Held UNC to just 3/18 (16.7%) on 3P attempts.

Went on a 17-5 run over the final 4 minutes.

Standouts:

Caleb Grill: 31 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 38 minutes on 73.3% FG, 63.6% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jaren Holmes: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 29 minutes on 47.1% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Robert Jones: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block in 20 minutes off the bench on 45.5% FG and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

ISU’s zone defense was picked apart far too easily by UNC for much of the game.

Holmes has such a sweet midrange game.

The moment was not too big for Grill.

Game 3: UConn Huskies

Score: ISU: 53 UNC: 71

By the Numbers:

-29 in rebounding margin (21 offensive boards allowed).

Outscored by 14 from the free-throw line.

+7 in turnover margin.

Standouts:

Tamin Lipsey: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 29 minutes on 66.7% FG.

Osun Osunniyi: 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in 27 minutes on 71.4% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jaren Holmes: 11 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 28 minutes on 33.3% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The team looked totally gassed, leading to the massive rebound disparity.

The Cyclones dealt with a ton of foul trouble in the 1st half.

UConn game planned to take away Grill offensively.

What’s Next: North Dakota (11/30) and St. John’s (12/4)

Outlook

The Cyclones may have dropped their first game of the season against UConn on Sunday. They weren’t supposed to have made it that far in Portland though. They were supposed to lose to Villanova and they were definitely supposed to lose to North Carolina. UConn is a great team and losing to them is not really any kind of indictment of this team. The Cyclones look great defensively and have shown enough offensively for them to jump up a spot in these rankings.

5) Kansas State Wildcats (Weekly Record: 3-0)

Game 1: Rhode Island Rams

Score: KSU: 77 URI: 57

By the Numbers:

+6 in rebounding margin (10 offensive boards).

13 fewer free-throw attempts than URI.

Held the Rams to just 18/55 (32.7%) from the field.

Standouts:

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 blocks in 26 minutes on 62.5% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 80.0% FT.

David N’Guessan: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 16 minutes on 75.0% FG and 0.0% FT.

Markquis Nowell: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, and 1 steal in 27 minutes on 37.5% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The Wildcats jumped out early and never looked back.

KSU was the bigger and more physical team.

The starting frontcourt had maybe their best game together in this one.

Game 2: Nevada Wolfpack

Score: KSU: 96 Nevada: 87

By the Numbers:

+14 in rebounding margin (13 offensive boards).

+7 in turnover differential.

Assisted on 21/33 (63.6%) made field goals.

Standouts:

Markquis Nowell: 29 points, 2 rebounds, and 11 assists in 41 minutes on 50.0% FG, 28.6% 3P, and 77.8% FT.

Keyontae Johnson: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 40 minutes on 61.5% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 90.9% FT.

David N’Guessan: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in 27 minutes on 66.7% FG and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Nowell’s clutch layup to send the game to OT will be one this program will remember for a long time.

Johnson is the real deal.

This defense looks good enough to win a lot of games this season.

Game 3: LSU Tigers

Score: KSU: 61 LSU: 59

By the Numbers:

Outscored the Tigers by 10 points from the free-throw line.

Assisted on 13/20 (65.0%) made field goals.

Held LSU to just 2 points scored over a 10+ minute stretch in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Markquis Nowell: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 33 minutes on 42.9% FG, 40.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Keyontae Johnson: 16 points and 4 rebounds in 37 minutes on 57.1% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 87.5% FT.

Desi Sills: 16 points, 1 rebound, and 5 assists, in 33 minutes off the bench on 66.7% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Johnson came up clutch down the stretch.

This defense is going to cause problems even for good offensive teams.

The team is still searching for a reliable big man.

What’s Next: Butler (11/30) and Wichita State (12/3)

Outlook

The Wildcats keep winning and looking good doing it. Now, they haven’t faced a ranked team at this point, but you can only beat who you have on the schedule and they’ve passed every test thus far. Further, they are currently favored by KenPom in every game between now and New Year’s. How this team will fare against the caliber of teams at the top of the conference is still very much in question.

6) Texas Tech Red Raiders (Weekly Record: 1-2)

Game 1: Creighton Bluejays

Score: TTU: 65 Creighton: 76

By the Numbers:

Defense forced 13 turnovers in the 1st half and ZERO in the 2nd half.

Led by as much as 7 in the 1st half.

10 fewer free-throw attempts than Creighton.

Standouts:

Daniel Batcho: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 24 minutes on 58.3% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Pop Isaacs: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes on 50.0% FG, 80.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Devion Harmon: 12 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes on 35.3% FG and 0.0% 3P.

Takeaways:

Batcho appeared to be operating at less than 100% capacity late in the game.

The defense really struggled against the balance of the Creighton attack in the 2nd half.

The offense often stagnates if Harmon isn’t able to get anything going.

Game 2: Louisville Cardinals

Score: TTU: 70 Louisville: 38

By the Numbers:

Held the Cardinals to 11/49 (22.4%) from the field.

+16 in rebounding margin (13 offensive boards).

Forced a 9+ minute scoring drought.

Standouts:

Kevin Obanor: 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal in 21 minutes on 66.7% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Daniel Batcho: 9 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in 26 minutes on 40.0% FG and 83.3% FT.

D’Maurian Williams: 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 11 minutes off the bench on 50.0% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 80.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Louisville is the worst team in high-major men’s college basketball, and I’m not sure that there’s a close second.

Tech’s defense can get good offenses out of rhythm and can flat-out embarrass bad offenses.

This team can and will bully lesser opponents.

Game 3: Ohio State Buckeyes

Score: TTU: 73 tOSU: 80

By the Numbers:

Outscored by 6 points from the free-throw line.

Outscored by 9 points from beyond the arc.

Ohio State took the lead around the 15-minute mark of the 1st half and led the rest of the way.

Standouts:

Daniel Batcho: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes on 70.0% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 85.7% FT.

Kevin Obanor: 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in 35 minutes on 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jaylon Tyson: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 21 minutes on 50.0% FG and 66.7% 3P.

Takeaways:

The Buckeyes were patient offensively and passed their way into some great looks at the basket.

Former Big XII players, Sean McNeil (WVU) and Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma St.) played well for Ohio State.

The defense had no answers for Justice Sueing.

What’s Next: Georgetown (11/30)

Outlook

I’m still bullish on the Red Raiders despite dropping them a couple of spots this week. It’s much more about the teams that jumped them being very good than any real weaknesses of Tech. I don’t hold the loss against Creighton against them much and even Ohio State is a tournament-caliber team. Tech’s defense is good and they’ve got some legit scoring threats. They’ll be fine and likely back in the top half of these power rankings before too long.

Game 1: Purdue Boilermakers

Score: WVU: 68 Purdue: 80

By the Numbers:

Outscored by 13 points from the free-throw line.

Converted just 5/22 (22.7%) 3P attempts.

-4 in rebounding margin.

Standouts:

Joe Toussaint: 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes off the bench on 50.0% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Erik Stevenson: 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 24 minutes on 37.5% FG, 16.7% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Kedrian Johnson: 11 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 22 minutes on 33.3% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The Mountaineers could not contain Purdue’s big man, Edey.

For the umpteenth time, Toussaint should be a starter.

Poor 3P shooting doomed the team.

Game 2: Portland State Vikings

Score: WVU: 89 Portland State: 71

By the Numbers:

+5 in turnover margin.

Held the Vikings to just 18/47 (38.3%) from the field.

If not for a 10-0 run allowed in the early part of the 2nd half, this would’ve been a total blowout.

Standouts:

Tre Mitchell: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 85.7% FG and 100.0% FT.

Kedrian Johnson: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in 18 minutes on 42.9% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 85.7% FT.

Joe Toussaint: 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 20 minutes off the bench on 71.4% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 25.0% FT.

Takeaways:

WVU is at its best when it features a balanced attack offensively.

The defense forced the Vikings into a lot mistakes and poor shots.

I’m not going to shut up about Toussaint deserving to be starting.

Game 3: Florida Gators

Score: WVU: 84 Florida: 55

By the Numbers:

+21 in rebounding margin (15 offensive boards).

Held the Gators to 20/58 (34.5%) from the field.

Outscored Florida by 21 points in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Erik Stevenson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block in 21 minutes on 75.0% FG and 75.0% 3P.

Tre Mitchell: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 37.5% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Joe Toussaint: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 19 minutes off the bench on 28.6% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 83.3% FT.

Takeaways:

Defense and toughness down low, just how Huggins wants to win games.

Strong finish to the weekend in Portland.

If Toussaint never gets to start (looking increasingly likely) he may win Big XII Sixth Man of the Year.

What’s Next: Xavier (12/3)

Outlook

The Mountaineers lost to Purdue. You know who else lost to Purdue last week? Gonzaga and Duke (both by more points than what WVU lost by). So, I think we can give the Mountaineers a bit of a break on that one. Still, they haven’t beaten a real tournament-caliber team yet and they’ve been sending opponents to the free-throw line entirely too often. They’ve got some kinks to work out before Big XII play starts next month.

Game 1: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Score: OU: 69 Nebraska: 56

By the Numbers:

+4 in turnover margin.

Held the Huskers to just 3/14 (21.4%) from deep.

-12 in rebounding margin (11 offensive boards allowed).

Standouts:

Jacob Groves: 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 33 minutes on 58.3% FG and 50.0% 3P.

Jalen Hill: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in 31 minutes on 60.0% FG and 33.3% 3P.

Tanner Groves: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in 25 minutes on 87.5% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

OU was the better coached team.

Defense did a good job limiting the backcourt of Nebraska.

The Groves brothers are in a good groove.

Game 2: Seton Hall Pirates

Score: OU: 77 Seton Hall: 64

By the Numbers:

+6 in turnover margin.

Outscored the Pirates by 15 points from beyond the arc.

Pulled away thanks to a late 8-0 run.

Standouts:

Grant Sherfield: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 33 minutes on 52.9% FG, 60.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Sam Godwin: 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 21 minutes off the bench on 75.0% FG.

Jalen Hill: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 37 minutes on 57.1% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Some bench contributors are starting to emerge.

The emphasis on ball security is paying dividends early.

Rebounding woes are somewhat troublesome.

Game 3: Ole Miss Rebels

Score: OU: 59 Ole Miss: 55

By the Numbers:

Only sent the Rebels to the free-throw line for 3 attempts in the game.

Held Ole Miss to just 21 points scored in the 2nd half.

Did not allow a point over the final 4:26 of the game, sparking a 7-0 run to close things out.

Standouts:

Grant Sherfield: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 36 minutes on 33.3% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Sam Godwin: 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block in 17 minutes off the bench on 71.4% FG and 50.0% FT.

Bijan Cortes: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals in 23 minutes off the bench on 100.0% FG and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Half time defensive adjustments were critical.

Shot selection has been excellent recently.

Competed on the glass far better than the prior 2 games.

What’s Next: Villanova (12/3)

Outlook

The Sooners have gone 6-0 since losing their opener to Sam Houston State (who still hasn’t lost a game by the way). They’ve done it behind a surprisingly good defense and an efficient, if underwhelming offense. Guys are settling into their roles nicely and as the young players continue to improve and grow their confidence, the team should get stronger and stronger.

9) Texas Christian Horned Frogs (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: California Golden Bears

Score: TCU: 59 Cal: 48

By the Numbers:

+12 in turnover margin.

Went 22/56 (39.3%) from the field.

Had a 5+ minutes scoring drought in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Mike Miles, Jr.: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes off the bench on 40.9% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 83.3% FT.

Micah Peavy: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 29 minutes off the bench on 33.3% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Rondel Walker: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 30 minutes on 60.0% FG and 50.0% 3P.

Takeaways:

This offense is still far from where it needs to be.

The defense came up big in this ugly rock fight of a game.

Miles is the key to TCU being competitive in games.

Game 2: Iowa Hawkeyes

Score: TCU: 79 Iowa: 66

By the Numbers:

+13 in rebounding margin (13 offensive boards).

Held Iowa to just 3/17 (17.6%) from deep.

Led by as much as 23 points.

Standouts:

Micah Peavy: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 31 minutes on 41.2% FG and 50.0% 3P.

Mike Miles, Jr.: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 32 minutes on 50.0% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 33.3% FT.

Eddie Lampkin: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in 23 minutes on 66.7% FG and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Shorthanded, TCU picked up their most impressive win of the season without Emanuel Miller.

Lampkin is starting to assert himself down low.

Peavy has earned his spot in the starting lineup.

What’s Next: Providence (11/30)

Outlook

The Horned Frogs had a good week. They needed one desperately. As they get closer to full strength, we’ll get a better sense of just how competitive they can be this year. I continue to have major reservations about this offense which is one of the worst 3P shooting teams in the nation. Still, their rebounding and defense is keeping them in games right now.

Game 1: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Score: OSU: 82 Tulsa: 56

By the Numbers:

+5 in rebounding margin (12 offensive boards).

+6 in turnover margin.

Held Tulsa to 24/66 (36.4%) from the field.

Standouts:

Moussa Cisse: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in 24 minutes on 85.7% FG and 0.0% FT.

Bryce Thompson: 18 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 25 minutes on 42.9% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Tyreek Smith: 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist in 14 minutes off the bench on 100.0% FG and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The offense is showing signs of life.

The defense continues to excel.

Cisse is the heart and soul of this team.

Game 2: Prairie View A&M Panthers

Score: OSU: 78 PVAMU: 53

By the Numbers:

+16 in rebounding margin (offensive boards).

Held the Panthers to 21/57 (36.8%) from the field.

Outscored the Panthers by 9 points from the free-throw line.

Standouts:

Moussa Cisse: 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 23 minutes on 66.7% FG and 33.3% FT.

Avery Anderson III: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 27 minutes on 50.0% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 87.5% FT.

Bryce Thompson: 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 28 minutes on 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Beating bad teams is a lot easier than beating good teams.

Defense continues its strong play.

Anderson had his best game in a while.

What’s Next: UConn (12/1)

Outlook

The Pokes won their only games last week. Unfortunately, neither win was particularly impressive. This offense is still unproven and has struggled with 3P shooting and turnovers. The defense is good, but almost everyone in the Big XII has a good (or better) defense. This team must continue to improve if they want to climb out of the cellar.

Conclusion

This week’s Big XII slate should be a good one. The top teams will be squaring off against some tough opponents and the Big XII-Big East Challenge will be in full swing. It stinks to have a full week of work, but at least we get to see the Bears play a couple of good teams this week. Don’t forget to figure out a way to watch Baylor v Gonzaga which will be streaming only on Peacock this Friday. Have a good week, everyone. Sic Em!