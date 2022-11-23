No. 7 Baylor Separates in Second Half for 89-60 Win over McNeese StateBaylor separ

LJ Cryer showed he is rounding into form as he lead the No. 7. Baylor Bears (5-1, 0-0) to a 89-60 win over McNeese State (2-4, 1-0). Cryer’s 16 points started coming early when he began the game on a personal 10-2 run.

From there, the Bears had a back-and-forth battle with the Cowboys, surrendering a 12-0 run on 4 straight threes. Baylor regained the lead 17-16 when Dale Bonner (7 pts, 12 asts, 2 stls) drove through the zone defense and dropped the ball off to Flo Thamba (5 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls) for the easy dunk. Baylor wouldn’t trail for the rest of the game. Headed into the under-4 timeout, Keyonte George (17 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) hit Caleb Lohner (6 pts, 1 reb) with a big lob dunk to stave off what was shaping into another McNeese run. George then drove in for the score and the foul. His free throw pushed Baylor’s lead to 9. Later, Bonner’s back-to-back steals added some energy to the end of the half for the Bears, part of a 7-0 run that finally put some distance between the teams that didn’t slip away.

The second half was a more relaxed affair as Baylor finally felt settled in. The Bears outscored McNeese by 20 in the second half and ran away with the game behind great passing and shot making.

The Bears had another outstanding game controlling the ball. They finished with 30 assists to just 11 turnovers. It took almost 14 minutes before Baylor committed their first turnover. Adam Flagler (13 pts, 4 rebs, 9 asts) improved on his Big 12 leading 7.5 assists per game, and was somehow outdone in the stat by the brilliant passing of Bonner. In these games where Bonner can take advantage of his athleticism, he really shows how great a creator he is getting downhill.

The Bears will enjoy Thanksgiving at home before going on the road to face the Marquette Golden Eagles on the road on November 29th.