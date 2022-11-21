Baylor No. 7 in Latest AP Poll

Following a 1-1 showing in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the Baylor Bears fell two spots to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll.

Baylor lost to the now No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers, who moved up 11 spots, and beat the now No. 19 UCLA Bruins, who lost both their top 20 matchups over the weekend. That’s seems a fair reward for the Cavaliers and perhaps an overly harsh appraisal of a UCLA team that should prove itself well as the season continues.

The Big 12 has three teams in the top 10. The Kansas Jayhawks moved up three spots to No. 3, and the Texas Longhorns used a dominant win over the now No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs to move up 7 spots to No. 4.

The University of North Carolina and the future Big 12 Houston Cougars come in at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

POLL ALERT: North Carolina and Houston top men's AP Top 25, followed by Kansas, Texas. Virginia climbs 11 spots to No. 5 after week marred by tragedy.



The Texas Tech Red Raiders are the only other Big 12 team to be ranked at No. 21. The West Virginia Mountaineers - surprisingly - also received votes.

Baylor has one game this week against McNeese State in Waco on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday.