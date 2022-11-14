 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Flagler Named Big 12 Player of the Week

It’s the second time Flagler has earned the recognition

By Michael_D_Nichols
NCAA Basketball: Norfolk State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Flagler was name the Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor for the Baylor Bears in his career.

It’s well-deserved. Flagler will be in the race for Conference POY all season, with the likeliest competition coming from Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks and Flagler’s teammate Keyonte George.

Wilson is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. George is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Flagler will be in action tonight against the Northern Colorado Bears at 7pm CT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

