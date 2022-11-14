Adam Flagler Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Adam Flagler was name the Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor for the Baylor Bears in his career.

From the Big 12’s write-up:

Flagler led the Conference in field goal percentage (.650/13-20) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.667/8-12) while going 5-for-5 from the charity stripe in Baylor’s undefeated opening week. He averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 assists, putting him in the top four in the Big 12 in six major statistical categories. After two games of 10-plus points, the senior guard has scored in double figures in 24 of his last 26 games and made four-plus 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the second time in his BU career. Flagler opened the season with 21 points, eight assists and a pair of steals against Mississippi Valley. His eight assists were his most since he had a career-high 11 against Northwestern State in December of 2021. Flagler notched 18 points and five assists against Norfolk State while playing a team-high 34 minutes.

It’s well-deserved. Flagler will be in the race for Conference POY all season, with the likeliest competition coming from Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks and Flagler’s teammate Keyonte George.

Wilson is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. George is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Flagler will be in action tonight against the Northern Colorado Bears at 7pm CT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.