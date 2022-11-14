Adam Flagler Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Adam Flagler was name the Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor for the Baylor Bears in his career.
Your @Big12Conference Player of the Week— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 14, 2022
https://t.co/lbm5sodsfg#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/CTx3kd9puV
From the Big 12’s write-up:
It’s well-deserved. Flagler will be in the race for Conference POY all season, with the likeliest competition coming from Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks and Flagler’s teammate Keyonte George.
Wilson is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. George is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Flagler will be in action tonight against the Northern Colorado Bears at 7pm CT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.
Loading comments...