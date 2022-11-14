GAME THREAD: No. 5 Baylor Bears vs Northern Colorado Bears

The No. 5 Baylor Bears (2-0, 0-0) will face off against the Northern Colorado Bears (1-1, 0-0) at 7PM CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Point of interest: Coach Scott Drew has the chance to win his 400th game at Baylor. He’ll be 1 of 10 active coaches to have 400+ wins at their current school.

Dave Aranda had great things to say about @BaylorMBB head coach Scott Drew as he chases his 400th win at #Baylor tonight.



Aranda included that Drew's energy makes him tired sometimes #SicEm pic.twitter.com/X9rtLjbfWB — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) November 14, 2022

Northern Colorado played their first game of the season against the Houston Cougars. They lost that match 83-36. Houston’s defense ranks fourth in KenPom against Baylor’s 19th ranked defense. Don’t expect the Bears to hold…the Bears under 40, but Baylor has the chance to crack 100 for the second time in three games if the three-ball is falling.

You can venture into a deep-dive below on Northern Colorado by our own Jed if you want the info on these mountain Bears.

Northern Colorado’s leading scorer and rebounder is Dalton Knecht, averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games. Guards Caleb Shaw and Dayton Kountz are each averaging 13 points behind him.

Northern Colorado is averaging just 11.5 assists per game, earning 18 assists in their lone win against Texas A&M-Commerce, in which Kountz and Knecht dropped 23 and 20 points, respectively and the team shot 51.9% from three.

This game will be a test of how well Baylor can run their opponent off the three point line, where Northern Colorado has earned nearly half their points this season.

This will be Baylor’s final tune-up and home game before going on the road for a non-tournament tournament that will open with a game against the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers.