The Baylor Bears are facing off against a familiar foe in Norfolk State, the team Baylor beat 85-49 in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

To get an update on how things have changed for the Spartans, please see Jed’s non-con preview. Joe Bryant, Jr., the reigning MEAC player of the year, will be the man to watch tonight.

You can catch the game on ESPN+. Tipoff is at 7pm.